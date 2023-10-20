This Sunday: FRC, Faith Wins Co-Host an Evening to Stand with & Pray for Israel

Family Research Council

Oct. 20, 2023



WASHINGTON, Oct. 20, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- This Sunday evening, Family Research Council (FRC) and Faith Wins will gather Christians from across the nation for a special Pray Vote Stand Townhall to stand with and pray for Israel. The special townhall meeting will be held at Village Church in Blythewood, South Carolina at 6:00 P.M. Eastern Time.



Family Research Council President Tony Perkins released the following statement commenting on the townhall:

"We as Americans, must stand with our strongest and staunchest ally in the Middle East as they respond to the brutal attack by Hamas, and seek to prevent future attacks. We must pray for Israel's victory over its enemies and for God's supernatural peace to blanket the entire country. On Sunday, we will gather to stand with and pray for the Jewish people and the Jewish state of Israel."

WHO:



Tony Perkins, President, Family Research Council



Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Jerry Boykin, Executive Vice President, Family Research Council



Chad Connelly, President and Founder, Faith Wins



David Friedman, Former U.S. Ambassador to Israel (2017 – 2021)



Michele Bachmann, Dean of the Robertson School of Government, Regent University



Erik Estep, Founding and Senior Pastor, Village Church, Blythewood, South Carolina



WHAT: Pray Vote Stand Townhall: Stand With & Pray for Israel



WHEN: This Sunday, October 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM Eastern Time



WHERE:



In Person:

Village Church

574 Rimer Pond Road

Blythewood, SC 29016

Worship begins at 5:30 PM



Watch online at: https://prayvotestand.org/townhall



