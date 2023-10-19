Britney Spears Publicly Shares the Pain She Endured After Her Abortion with Justin Timberlake NEWS PROVIDED BY

Stanton Healthcare

Oct. 19, 2023



BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 19, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- In her upcoming memoir, Spears publicly reveals for the first time, "To this day, it's one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."



Tragically, this is the same kind of painful experience millions of women have struggled with after their abortions.



Britney also exposes a devastating reality that many women who experience an abortion also face. That is, they felt pressured, manipulated, or coerced into their abortions.



Spears writes, "But Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives..." She goes on to say, "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."



The Lozier Institute conducted a survey of more than 1,000 American women between the ages of 41 and 45, including over 200 women who acknowledged having had abortions. The results concluded nearly 70% of the women who had abortions described them as being coerced, pressured, or inconsistent with their own values and preferences.



Brandi Swindell, founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, states: "I admire Britney Spears for being brave and sharing her very personal abortion experience. The truth is, as many as 70% of women feel pressured into an unwanted or forced abortion.



"Britney's story represents millions of women who have also experienced unwanted and forced abortions. I hope publicly sharing her story will create continued awareness that abortion trauma is real. And that she is not alone. We see you Britney... and we mourn the loss of your child with you, just as we do with the many women who access our Stanton women's clinics looking for after abortion care and recovery.



"Abortion on demand has created an 'undue burden' on women who are often pressured into unwanted and forced abortions. At Stanton Healthcare, we stand with women, and we believe their stories.



"We encourage Britney to embrace after abortion healing, to find hope, and to be well." Linda Thomas, Director of Community Outreach with Stanton Healthcare, shared similar sentiments about her own abortion experience: "My heart breaks for Britney. I have also experienced the pain, grief and agony that follow an unwanted abortion. I am proud of her for courageously choosing to share the truth about the devastating pain an abortion creates in a woman's life, and the reality of the baby whose life was tragically ended.



"This is why we're so passionate at Stanton about extending healing and love to every woman struggling with the pain and regret of a past abortion." Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Healthcare adds: "By sharing her very personal story on her abortion, Britney Spears exposes two troubling realities. First, is the real emotional pain and hurt of abortion years after it took place. Britney says, 'To this day, it's one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life.' Sadly, these are the same feelings millions of women have experienced after their abortion. This supports medical studies finding that women who feel pressured to agree to an abortion are more likely to experience negative emotional and mental health reactions.



"Britney's abortion also reveals that millions of women have felt pressured and manipulated into unwanted and forced abortions. Britney's story exposes the false narrative all women freely 'choose' to have an abortion." For more information on interviews contact:



SOURCE Stanton Healthcare



