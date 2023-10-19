National Ministry Has Prayer Emails Blocked by Key Providers NEWS PROVIDED BY

The Presidential Prayer Team

Oct. 19, 2023



SCOTTSDALE, Az., Oct. 19, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- On October 10, 2023, several large email providers began blocking or severely restricting delivery of email messages from The Presidential Prayer Team to its subscribed members. The action started during the sending of a special call for prayer over the attack on Israel by Hamas. The blockage has affected nearly 1 out of 4 members from receiving their prayer resources.



President Jim Bolthouse stated, "The prayer team has seen email delivery issues in the past, mainly because of our significant size, but never so abruptly or at this scale. We continually work closely with most email providers, who permit direct rapid sending at rates of thousands of emails per second. The characteristics of this blockage are different, which indicates that these email service providers are likely filtering on specific messages to control what people can receive."



The Presidential Prayer Team sends over 48 million emails every year to its subscriber base, informing and calling for prayer for America and its leaders. It is very concerning that nationwide service providers can unilaterally make a decision that could disrupt communication to so many people, without providing a reason.



Additional methods of communication are now available via SMS text to cell phones. Members affected by the blockage, or anyone wanting prayer information, may start this free service by texting JOIN to 772911 or, for more information, text INFO to 772911.



About The Presidential Prayer Team

Founded in 2001, The Presidential Prayer Team is the nation's largest, full-time nonpartisan ministry dedicated to encouraging and inspiring people to pray for the president and leadership of the United States of America. The ministry is a registered 501(c)(3) with accreditations from the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability and Charity Navigator. The Presidential Prayer Team proudly maintains memberships in both Christian Music Broadcasters and National Religious Broadcasters.



To learn more about The Presidential Prayer Team, please visit www.PresidentialPrayerTeam.org.



SOURCE The Presidential Prayer Team



CONTACT: Rhonda Hottle, 866-433-7729, rhonda.hottle@presidentialprayerteam.org



