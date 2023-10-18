FRC and CURE Publish New Report, The Trans Youth Phenomenon: Critiques & Hard Questions

Family Research Council

Oct. 18, 2023



WASHINGTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Today Family Research Council (FRC) and the Center for Urban Renewal and Education (CURE) announced the release of a joint report titled: The Trans Youth Phenomenon: Critiques & Hard Questions. This joint publication answers the hard questions concerning the ideological underpinnings of gender-transitioning minors, the physiological procedures currently being employed on minors, the ability of minors to consent, and the deficient justifications for increasingly intensive interventions. Specific areas covered within the report include:

Is there a biological basis for a transgender identity?

Unpacking the diagnostic criteria for gender dysphoria in children

The phenomena of social contagion and the sociology behind the phenomena

The concept of informed consent

How activists punish dissenting voices speaking truth

The report was co-authored by Dr. Jennifer Bauwens, FRC's Director of the Center for Family Studies, as well as pediatrician Dr. Victoria Schneider and Raheem Williams, CURE's Senior Policy Analyst.



Dr. Bauwens commented on the report:

"Our joint report, The Trans Youth Phenomenon, is a much needed and forceful correction of the preachers of transgender ideology, speaking truth to the LGBT lobby about the factual realities and consequences of what they are peddling to impressionable minds. Not only are the currently published, 'gender-affirming' studies massively misleading and problematic, but there is a lack of clear-eyed truth on this realm. This report seeks to correct that problem by providing spin-free data on the actual harms of the trans youth phenomenon."

Williams remarked on the report:

"This report cuts through the noise of the media to get to the facts. We hope this provides the public with critical insights on an important issue facing our youth."

To read the report, please see: www.frc.org/transyouth



