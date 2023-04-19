A Mission to Feed a Billion People NEWS PROVIDED BY

ATLANTA, April 19, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Get ready to be inspired by the remarkable story of Keturah Farms, a new documentary film by Dr. Venessa Battle that follows the journey of a determined woman on a mission to feed a billion people. This powerful and captivating film explores the challenges and triumphs of building sustainable farms in Africa and empowering local farmers to create a better future for their communities.



Keturah Farms showcases the incredible story of a vision given to a woman about feeding a billion people. The film takes viewers on a journey through the breathtaking landscapes of Africa. The film captures the essence of her mission and the impact she has had on the lives of people in Africa.



With stunning visuals and powerful storytelling, Keturah Farms is a must-see film that will leave audiences inspired and motivated to make a difference. The film showcases the power of sustainable agriculture and the impact it can have on communities.



Keturah Farms will be available for streaming on June 17th, 2023. Don't miss this incredible opportunity to witness the power of sustainable agriculture and the impact it can have on communities. Watch Keturah Farms and be inspired to make a difference.



