New Documentary THE FATHERLESS EPIDEMIC Highlights Importance of Mentorship in Combating Nationwide Issue Available Free on YouTube Beginning March 31



EPIC Agency

March 23, 2023



FLORENCE, Ala., March 23, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Approximately 18 million children in the United States live without a biological, step or adoptive father present in the home. The Alliance for Ending the Fatherless Epidemic is not only on a mission to eliminate fatherlessness by providing resources and grants but is also announcing the debut of its new documentary, THE FATHERLESS EPIDEMIC. Available for free on YouTube beginning Friday, March 31st at 5 p.m. CT, the film highlights mentorship as a solution to the nationwide issue of fatherlessness, challenging churches and ministries to stand in the gap.



"The 21st-century version of a widow is the single mom, and the orphan is a fatherless kid," said Executive Director and Founder of The Alliance for Ending the Fatherless Epidemic Eric Swithin. "It's time for churches to raise men to be intentional about identifying the fatherless in their communities and doing something about it."



Watch the trailer for THE FATHERLESS EPIDEMIC here.



THE FATHERLESS EPIDEMIC strives to encourage viewers that the epidemic can be solved and we can present the love of God to youth in desperate need of a Godly father figure.



"The key to erasing the fatherless epidemic is through mentorship," said Swithin. "We are thrilled to provide this documentary as a resource to many ministries to highlight the intense need for men to step up."



THE FATHERLESS EPIDEMIC is a short documentary addressing the most pressing issue in America, fatherlessness. While everyone attempts to solve our societal ills by treating symptoms, the church is being called to fight the issue at its roots. The solution to curing the epidemic is not to outsource it to the government but to mobilize the church and wage war against the enemy decimating our homes.



Go to fatherlessepidemic.movie to download resources and to receive updates on how to watch THE FATHERLESS EPIDEMIC for free beginning Friday, March 31 at 5 p.m. CT and follow on YouTube at @FatherlessEpidemic.



For more information on how to support The Alliance for Ending the Fatherless Epidemic, visit http://www.fatherlessepidemic.org/ and follow on social media at @TheFatherlessEpidemic.



About The Alliance for Ending the Fatherless Epidemic

THE ALLIANCE is a network of Christ-centered ministries across the United States who are committed to ending the fatherless epidemic through mentorship by sharing resources, ideas, best practices and wisdom, which facilitates faster growth and more efficiency for the sake of bringing glory to God. For more information visit fatherlessepidemic.org.



About Abba Heart Films

ABBA HEART FILMS was born out of a desire to reach as many people with the Gospel as possible. We seek to inspire true discipleship and to educate and encourage the Church to engage in God's mission! To learn more visit abbaheartfilms.com.



SOURCE: EPIC



CONTACT: Nicole Crumbley, nicole@epic.inc



