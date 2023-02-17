Christian Community Credit Union Donates $5,000 for Emergency Relief in Turkey and Syria NEWS PROVIDED BY

Christian Community Credit Union

Feb. 17, 2023



SAN DIMAS, Calif., Feb. 17, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christian Community Credit Union (CCCU) donated $5,000 to International Ministries (IM) emergency relief efforts for survivors of the recent earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023, which was followed hours later by a second powerful jolt. Many buildings collapsed including hospitals, schools, and apartment blocks. Thousands of lives were lost, and those who survived were left without homes and basic necessities.



The funds for the donation come from CCCU's "Cards that Give to Missions" program, in which a portion of the Credit Union's interchange income (fees merchants pay to card issuers) is donated when cardholders use their Christian Community Credit Union-issued credit cards for purchases.



"We are deeply saddened by the impact of this disaster on the communities in Turkey and Syria," said Blair Korschun, Christian Community Credit Union President and CEO. "It is our calling to support those in need during times of crisis to show our solidarity and a message of hope to the affected families. We encourage our members and the community to make donations to reputable organizations, such as IM's One Great Hour of Sharing (OGHS) campaign, that are working on the ground to help those affected."



Help Support IM's Relief Efforts

International Ministries has launched a One Great Hour of Sharing campaign to raise much needed aid in Turkey and Syria. Donations will be used to support the efforts of local humanitarian organizations providing emergency food, shelter, and medical assistance to those affected by the earthquakes. To support IM's relief efforts online, please click here. To send checks, please make it payable to International Ministries and designate "Turkey/Syria Earthquake Relief" on the memo line of your check. Mail checks to International Ministries, Attn: Gifts Processing, 1003 W 9th Avenue, Ste A, King of Prussia, PA 19406.



International Ministries, also known as the American Baptist Foreign Mission Society, works cross-culturally to invite people to become disciples of Jesus Christ and to proclaim, through both word and deed, God's reign of justice, peace, and abundant life for all creation.



One Great Hour of Sharing is administered by the World Relief Committee of the Board of General Ministries of American Baptist Churches USA. The Committee facilitates American Baptist emergency relief, disaster rehabilitation, refugee work, and development assistance by establishing policy guidelines and overseeing the distribution of the annual OGHS offering received by churches.



Christian Community Credit Union is a faith-based, purpose-driven financial cooperative whose mission is to serve Christ followers to live and give more abundantly. CCCU has over $880 million in assets and 30,000 members nationwide. For over 65 years, the Credit Union has provided individuals and ministries with the financial tools and knowledge they need to grow and thrive financially, so they can transform our world through their generosity.



Click here to download photo of the aftermath from the earthquakes in Turkey and Syria.

Caption: Christian Community Credit Union donated $5,000 towards IM's relief effort in response to the devastating earthquakes in Turkey and Syria. (Photo courtesy of IM)



SOURCE Christian Community Credit Union



CONTACT: Felicia Hernandez, 626-915-7551 ext 6289, fhernandez@myCCCU.com



