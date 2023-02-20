Victor Marx and All Things Possible Ministries Announce New President ATP Intensifies Global Mission to Break the Cycle of Human Trafficking and Restore Victims of Trauma



All Things Possible Ministries

Feb. 20, 2023



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Feb. 20, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- All Things Possible Ministries (ATP), founded by evangelist and missionary Victor Marx, and his wife, Eileen, is pleased to announce that it has named Jeff Tiegs (pictured) as its new President effective February 2023. Tiegs has served as the Chief Operating Officer of ATP Ministries since 2020 and is a Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency Expert with over 25 years of service in the U.S. Army Special Operations. Victor Marx will continue as CEO as Tiegs steps into his new role as President.



"As COO, I thought I was already working in my dream job, but then Victor and Eileen went a step further by offering me the role of President. Now, I am truly in my dream job and humbled to be entrusted with taking ATP to the next level," says Tiegs. "We are freeing up Victor and Eileen to intensify their focus on evangelism, and I will focus on building our team, so we can go further, wider and deeper into the legacy programs God has called us to."



The mission before Tiegs and the team of dedicated professionals at ATP Ministries has not changed: identify, interrupt, and restore those affected by trauma, free the oppressed around the globe, and build leaders that protect the vulnerable.



With an extensive background of commanding units during combat operations around the globe including Panama, Iraq and Afghanistan, as well as non-traditional assignments influencing policy and strategy levels of the U.S. government, Tiegs is eager to apply his skills and expertise as the President of ATP Ministries.



"My friend and colleague Lt. Col. Jeff Tiegs is among the rare breed of men missing in our society today: the authentic warrior and worshiper of God," says Marx. "He is a true experienced warrior who spent his last 10 years at the unit also known as Delta Force, doing direct action at a Tier One level. We are honored to name Jeff as President of ATP Ministries and believe his leadership will equip our team to advance the hard and holy work God has called us to."



Tiegs has earned numerous military decorations including the Ranger and Special Forces Tabs, Special Forces Combat Diver Badge, and the Military Freefall Badge. He has also received numerous awards including five bronze stars for distinguished service during combat in Iraq and Afghanistan and a silver star award for valor during combat in Iraq.



Tiegs is an ordained minister and holds a master's degree from the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island.



About All Things Possible Ministries:

ATP Ministries is a faith-based organization that works on a global scale to identify and restore victims of trauma from abuse and its damaging effects in order to free people from their suffering and interrupt the cycle of abuse for future generations. For more information visit: https://victormarx.com/.



SOURCE All Things Possible Ministries



CONTACT: Jennifer Willingham, Jennifer@epic.inc



