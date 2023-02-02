NO VACANCY Starring Dean Cain, T.C. Stallings and Sean Young Now Available on Prime Video, Apple TV, VUDU and Pure Flix A True Story of One Community's Fight for Social Justice Amidst Economic Collapse



LEESBURG, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /Christian Newswire/ -- Kingstone Studios announces the release of NO VACANCY on all major digital platforms, including Prime Video, Apple TV, VUDU and Pure Flix. Starring Dean Cain (GOD'S NOT DEAD, "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman"), T.C. Stallings (COURAGEOUS, WAR ROOM) and Sean Young (DUNE, BLADE RUNNER), NO VACANCY had a successful theatrical debut nationwide through Fathom Events, landing #10 overall at the domestic box office on its release day. It currently has a 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes and 8.1 out of 10 on IMDb.



Purchase NO VACANCY today and find more information at https://novacancymovie.com/#streaming.



Based on true events, the film follows a reporter who finds her assumptions challenged when she moves to a small town in Florida during the economic downturn of 2007, befriends a former addict and covers a news story about a congregation struggling to purchase a motel for homeless families in their community. Opening conversations about homelessness and addiction, this film calls communities to engage in empathetic action.



"If the true events portrayed in this movie were replicated across the nation, the ripple across America would be stunning," said screenwriter and producer Art Ayris. "We attempted to make a good movie but realized very quickly this motion picture also lays out a model, a pattern for community transformation."



The church portrayed in NO VACANCY purchased a motel for homeless families, now called the Samaritan Inn. But beyond their motel for homeless families, the church also built a medical clinic for the indigent, currently staffed by 50 doctors and eight dentists, a 16-bed addiction facility for women and a 30-bed addiction facility for women, men, a pregnancy resource center and a free counseling center. In addition, they operate a large community feeding center that gives away 15 tons of food weekly to the needy in their community. The church provides tours twice monthly to groups who travel to central Florida for vision and ideas for impacting their own communities.



"This is a true IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE movie," added Ayris. "It portrays the immense struggles and subsequent miracles that followed as the community rallied together."



For more information on group licensing and exhibition, visit https://novacancymovie.com/#events and follow on social media at @novacancymovie.



FILM SYNOPSIS

News reporter Brandi Michaels finds the 2007 economic and housing collapse in central Florida an apt metaphor for her turbulent life. If a looming divorce and her mother's Alzheimer's were not enough, her journalistic dreams are devastated when she is demoted from Orlando to a rural outpost. But when her editor sends Brandi to cover a story on a church struggling to purchase a motel for homeless families during the Great Recession, she finds her cynical news persona challenged as she encounters Cecil, a winsome former drug addict, and sees for herself the selfless and epic struggle of the church as it seeks to take care of the homeless in their community. Her coverage of the story eventually helps the church overcome the opposition to acquire the motel and also plays a role in Brandi's personal redemption as she witnesses first-hand the stories of all those involved. Her article becomes an award-winning piece, serving as a catalytic model to helping homeless families in other communities, and gives her the journalistic impact she had craved all along. Based on the true story of First Baptist Leesburg, Cecil Johnson and the Samaritan Inn.



About Kingstone Studios

Kingstone Studios is a central Florida comic, film and animation company with numerous awards including Best Feature Florida Film and Television, Best Feature Angel Awards and Best Feature Independents Film Festival. Their publishing vertical Kingstone Comics published the Kingstone Bible, which was a finalist for the Christian Book of the Year in the Children's Category.



