Jan. 10, 2023
/ -- Connor Georgopoulos, like so many of us, dreamed of owning his own land and building a house of his own design, its the American dream. However, that is not an obtainable reality for most young Americans living in today's world. Owning land and building on that land became an affordable and obtainable reality for Conner Georgopoulos with the help of a faith based organization and the Knoxville community.Knoxville's First Official Tiny Home Becomes a Reality
In 2021, Connor was on the verge of being evicted due to multiple increases in his rent. He contacted Project Foundations for Families www.pf4f.org
who financed a small plot of land interest free to Connor who managed to pay off the loan for the small plot of land in 9 months. Connor, secured private financing and signed a contract, paying Vallen Designs $60,000 to build a 250 sq ft. tiny home. Vallen Designs took the money but failed to build the house to completion.
Learning of the failed contractor in Knoxville's first official tiny home project, store managers Tom Householder and Dennis Brown of The Schaad Road Home Depot
located a replacement general contractor, Rodger Easterday of RCE Home Improvements, for the tiny home project. Home Depot donated over $2,000 in materials to help finish the project before the Christmas holiday.
The City of Knoxville issued a certificate of occupancy on September 14, 2022 and on October 25 a press conference was held on the site location at 1520 Ohio Avenue Knoxville, Tennessee to celebrate Knoxville's first official tiny home
. Both city and county officials attended including Senator Becky Massey
and Sheriff Tom Spangler
who gave opening statements. Amanda Hara and Erica Lunsford from CBS News 8
covered the historical event.
Plans are currently underway with investors to build more affordable minimalist homes for Knoxville residents.
