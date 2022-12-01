Reverend Samuel Rodriguez Joins National Day of Prayer Task Force President, Kathy Branzell as Co-Host of this Year's 72nd Annual National Day of Prayer – Thursday, May 4, 2023

The National Day of Prayer Task Force

Dec. 1 2022

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 1, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Reverend Samuel Rodriguez, Senior Pastor of New Season Church, and the President of the National Hispanic Christian Leadership Conference (NHCLC), the world's largest Hispanic Christian organization with 42,000 plus U.S. churches, will be co-hosting this year's National Day of Prayer which includes the annual national broadcast, along with NDP Task Force president, Kathy Branzell. As co-host, he joins a long list of notable Christian leaders, formerly known as an Honorary Chairs, such as Billy Graham, Chuck Swindoll, Max Lucado, Tony Evans, Franklin Graham, Jack Graham, Greg Laurie, Joni Eareckson-Tada, Anne Graham-Lotz, and many more.

Mrs. Branzell shared, "I am excited that Reverend Rodriguez accepted the invitation to join me as the co-host of this year's National Day of Prayer! The NDP Task Force has had the privilege of steering and stewarding this day for decades, and we take the responsibility of mobilizing unified public prayer for America very seriously. Reverend Rodriguez is a true prayer warrior, and I am looking forward to locking shields and running into this spiritual battle for the soul of America together – praying fervently for one another, our neighbors, and nation."

When asked about his heart for prayer and the National Day of Prayer, Reverend Rodriguez explained, "Prayer changes everything! Prayer is heaven's Wi-Fi, accessible via the pass phrase, 'in the name of Jesus'. From Genesis to Revelation the Bible teaches that prayer and repentance results in forgiveness and healing. America is broken. The answer is Jesus. If we pray, God will show up. Accordingly, I am honored to co-host the National Day of Prayer."

The 2023 theme, Pray Fervently in Righteousness and Avail Much, is based on James 5:16b, and serves as a reminder of the promise that, "The effective, fervent prayer of a righteous man avails much." The annual broadcast is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on a variety of networks and digital platforms in the United States, and around the world.

In addition to the national broadcast reaching an audience of nearly 110 million U.S. households through television, radio, and online – tens of thousands of 'in person' events will be held by our NDP Task Force volunteer coordinators, mobilizing millions more, in communities in every state and U.S. territory.

To learn more about the National Day of Prayer, visit our website at www.nationaldayofprayer.org.

About the National Day of Prayer

The National Day of Prayer tradition predates the founding of the United States of America, evidenced by the Continental Congress' proclamation in 1775 setting aside a day of prayer. In 1952, Congress established an annual day of prayer and, in 1988, that law was amended, designating the National Day of Prayer as the first Thursday in May.

