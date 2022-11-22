NEWS PROVIDED BY

Evangelical Outreach

Nov. 22, 2022



WASHINGTON, Penn., Nov. 22, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Dan Corner of Evangelical Outreach:

What have been the "COUNTERFEIT miracles, signs and wonders, and in every sort of evil that deceives" that are related to the antichrist? Have you noticed anything? Scripture states:



The coming of the lawless one will be in accordance with the work of Satan displayed in ALL KINDS OF COUNTERFEIT MIRACLES, SIGNS AND WONDERS, AND IN EVERY SORT OF EVIL THAT DECEIVES those who are perishing. They perish because they refused to love the truth and so be saved. (2 Thess. 2:9,10)



COULD IT HAVE STARTED IN 2020 when they announced their New World Order (Great Reset – the Great Tribulation)?

MIRACLES – The powers-that-be reported the mRNA "vaccine" was a 'miracle,' as well as how quickly it was ready - 'operation warp speed'.



SIGNS and WONDERS

How some businesses were needlessly shut down;

Oppressive store and travel restrictions were created and enforced;

Irrational, unnecessary, and downright harmful health rules began;

666 social distancing;

Health mandates and policies were broadcasted over loudspeakers at big box stores;

Strangers policing and bullying one another in public about compliance;

Division at the workplace and throughout society with job loss;

Jubilation and REJOICING WITH DANCING INSIDE HOSPITALS, when multitudes were said to have been dying (but were really not); etc.



A billionaire computer tech conquered global healthcare to push the dangerous, experimental mRNA technology, which produced some magnetism and blue glowing veins under a black light. The injected give off a MAC signal and multitudes have been wounded or have died from the injection. Their autopsies revealed strange clotting (or carbon nanotubes, as some have said).



Then the beast system reported that "HUMANS ARE NOW HACKABLE ANIMALS" and the elite claim they now have surveillance from inside the body. There is also the surreal technology of our day in this beast system with the artificial intelligence and headline stories openly celebrating the fusion of humans with machines and even stating 2045 is the year man becomes immortal.



The foregoing, strange events were observed to the astonishment, confusion and horror of the world, while the Coronavirus, renamed to Covid, then to Sars Cov 2 - had a 99.97% survival rate, but feared to be as dangerous as the "Spanish flu" of 1918.



2 Thessalonians 2:9-10 seems to have been recently fulfilled before our very eyes after a 2,000 years wait. God's word is so wonderful and accurate.



**PREPARE TO DIE AND TO MEET GOD. Dying in the Lord Jesus Christ, or not, is a Paradise or eternal fire issue. Turn from your sins (Lk. 13:3; 1 Cor. 6:9-11; Acts 20:21; 2 Cor. 7:10; etc.) and turn to the Lord Jesus to follow and obey him till death (Jn. 10:27; Heb. 5:9; Lk. 8:21; Rev. 2:10,11; etc.). There is NO eternal security or pre trib rapture. The mark of the beast is close. (Come to the weekly Internet Church.)