International Men's Day Saturday 19 November 2022 -- 'Helping Men and Boys'

International Men's Day

Nov. 17, 2022



UNANDERRA, Australia, Nov. 17, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Launched in 1999, and now celebrated in more than 90 countries worldwide, International Men's Day is going from strength to strength. One of the six pillars of International Men's Day is: "To focus on men's health and wellbeing: social, emotional, physical, and spiritual." In this light our theme for IMD 2022 is "Helping Men and Boys."



Dr. Warren Farrell co-author of "The Boy Crisis – Why Our Boys Are Struggling and What We Can Do About It" said, "Boys are declining in a dramatic way in virtually every key metric... that's what the Boy Crisis is all about."



Cassie Jaye the Director of "The Red Pill" said in a TEDx talk with over 10 million views, "After years of researching and fact-checking, what the men's rights activists were telling me, there is no denying that there are many human rights issues that disproportionately or uniquely affect men."



Martin Luther King who is one of the worlds greatest human rights activists said, "I believe that unarmed truth and unconditional love will have the final word in reality."



Warwick Marsh from Australia, and coordinator for www.internationalmensday.com said, "Our mission this year is to help individuals, families, churches, communities, small business and corporations, including NGOs and Governments to work together to help men and boys.



"On the IMD website we provide suggestions on how to celebrate International Men's Day, and how to get your local community involved, create a community event and/or special award ceremony.



"We urge you to get together with some friends & celebrate International Men's Day on 19 November."



Dr. Jerome Teelucksingh, founder of International Men's Day, from Trinidad & Tobago said, "International Men's Day has the potential to become the global medium to heal our world. The concept and themes of International Men's Day are designed to give hope to the depressed, faith to the lonely, comfort to the broken-hearted, transcend barriers, eliminate stereotypes and create a more caring humanity.



"I and the team at International Men's Day encourage you to plan to celebrate International Men's Day and to wish everyone a happy International Men's Day on 19 November 2021."



Website: www.internationalmensday.com



Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Official.International.Mens.Day



IMD 2022 60 Second Video Promo: https://youtu.be/nV-Mb0Uoi3I



