Fundraising Agency DickersonBakker Ramps Up Talent as Expansion Takes Off

National nonprofit consultancy firm hires Andrew Olsen as new SVP of fundraising amid 'rapidly changing' post-COVID environment



Nov. 7, 2022



RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 7, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Fundraising agency DickersonBakker (www.DickersonBakker.com) -- one of the fastest growing nonprofit consultancy firms in the nation -- has strengthened its top-flight team with a new hire.



Andrew Olsen, a vastly experienced nonprofit expert who's helped energize fundraising at charities such as The Salvation Army, Museum of the Bible, CARE USA, Save the Children, and Covenant House International, has joined DickersonBakker as senior vice president of fundraising solutions.



In his new role, Olsen will lead the Raleigh-based firm's major gift consulting and its communications messaging strategies. He also will manage the development of new fundraising products and initiatives.



"For over a decade, I've partnered with the DickersonBakker team on various projects," he said. "We align in values, culture, and perspective on philanthropy, which made the decision to join the team an easy one."



500 Nonprofits, Half A Billion Dollars Raised

Throughout his career, Olsen has helped more than 500 ministries and other nonprofits raise a total of more than half a billion dollars.



His experience includes building and leading fundraising programs at dozens of rescue missions and food banks across the U.S. and Canada.



Olsen, a certified fundraising executive (CFRE), is also a best-selling author and host of the top-ranked show, "The Rainmaker Fundraising Podcast."



Making A 'Transformational Impact'

"DickersonBakker's incredibly gifted team has the opportunity to make a transformational impact on this world and on the lives of so many," he said. "I'm thrilled to be a part of DickersonBakker, and the clients we serve today and into the future."



The company's president, Derric Bakker, said Olsen's leadership experience would expand the firm's capabilities "across the entire continuum of fundraising."



DickersonBakker recently acquired Cargill Associates (www.CargillAssociates.com), a Dallas-area company that's helped thousands of churches, colleges and other groups raise billions of dollars for major building projects, known as capital campaigns.



"The technologies and channels we use in fundraising today are rapidly changing, especially in the wake of COVID," Bakker said. "I cannot imagine anyone better than Andrew to lead the way as we expand the breadth and depth of fundraising services we offer to help our clients grow and advance."



DickersonBakker (www.DickersonBakker.com) has been providing professional fund development consulting services to nonprofit organizations for more than 35 years. With offices in Texas and North Carolina, and full-time consultants in several states, the firm has served hundreds of nonprofits -- particularly faith-based organizations -- located across the U.S., Canada, and overseas.



