Open Doors Urges Believers to Pray On 'International Day of Prayer' for Persecuted Christians, Nov. 6



Open Doors USA

Nov. 2, 2022



SANTA ANA, Calif., Nov. 2, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- This Sunday, November 6, Christians will pray for fellow believers around the world who are suffering for their faith during the International Day of Prayer for the Persecuted Church (IDOP).



According to Open Doors' World Watch List, more than 360 million Christians – 1 in 7 globally – live in places where they experience high levels of harassment and attacks, simply because they are Christian. Persecuted believers routinely face legal issues, worship restrictions, discrimination, imprisonment, physical torture and even death for following Jesus. In 2021, nearly 6,000 Christians globally were killed for their faith.



IDOP raises awareness around the difficult circumstances many Christians face in countries like North Korea, China, India and Nigeria. Held annually in November, the event takes place in a month traditionally devoted to remembering the martyrs and saints of Christianity.



"When we ask persecuted Christians what they need the most, their preeminent answer is 'your prayers,'" said David Curry, CEO of Open Doors USA. "IDOP gives us a specific opportunity to actively pray for – and stand with – our brothers and sisters who are standing firm in the faith despite living in areas where the Gospel is opposed."



One way Christians can connect directly with persecuted believers around the world is through the Open Doors Prayer App. Available for free in the Apple App and Google Play stores, the app highlights real stories of Christians in areas where persecution is most intense. Users can watch videos, scroll through videos, share requests and click "pray" to let persecuted Christians know fellow believers are supporting them.



Open Doors has also assembled a free downloadable digital IDOP kit with a video, bulletin insert, slides and presentation outline to help share the stories of persecuted Christians with churches and small groups. Please direct media inquiries to: opendoors@iconmediagroup.com.



For over 65 years, Open Doors has worked in the world's most oppressive regions, empowering, and equipping persecuted Christians in more than 60 countries by providing Bibles, training, and programs to help those who have been marginalized for their faith. Open Doors publishes the World Watch List, an annual report on the 50 countries where it is most difficult to live as a Christian.



