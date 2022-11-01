iDisciple Announces Book Release from Crisis Aid International President

iDisciple Publishing

Nov. 1, 2022



ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 1, 2022 /



"There are consequences for doing something, but there are also consequences for doing nothing," said Bradley.



"Born for Rescue" chronicles the harrowing stories of tragedy and restoration across multiple continents told from the perspective of Bradley, a self-proclaimed normal guy—a formerly divorced, recovering alcoholic who worked at an ad agency. Inspiring stories range from sex slaves liberated in the red-light districts of East Africa to secret meetings with the FBI. From warlords bearing AK-47s to waylaid survivors of tsunamis and earthquakes. From innovative new methods to combat the global hunger crisis to imaginative, courageous women breaking free from the cycles of trafficking and abuse.



"It has been our privilege at Giving Company and iDisciple Publishing not simply to publish these stories in 'Born for Rescue,'" said David Henriksen, CEO of Giving Company, "but to become a partner in Crisis Aid's journey of meeting the needs of some of the world's most vulnerable. It is my sincere hope and prayer that you will be touched and motivated by the words you encounter here."



releases today on Amazon and Christianbook.



About Giving Company:

Since 2018, Giving Company has existed as the parent company for a host of digital brands that joined together to create a global faith and family media network with the goal of serving faith-oriented families around the world. That family of brands has included iDisciple Publishing, Family Christian, Christian Cinema, Dove.Org, and iDisciple. A portion of every book sold by iDisciple Publishing is also donated to Crisis Aid International which has been in place since the launch of the publishing business in 2018.



SOURCE Giving Company/iDisciple Publishing



CONTACT: David Henriksen,

John Crowe,



