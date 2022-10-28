Symposium: Pregnancy Support Services to Women in Unexpected Pregnancies in Pennsylvania



Real Alternatives

Oct. 28, 2022



The first panel delved into the impact of the Pennsylvania Pregnancy and Parenting Support Services Program, a 27 year-old program that provides services to women from the moment she finds out she is pregnant through 12 months after the birth of her baby.



Leaders from Real Alternatives, Catholic Social Services of Philadelphia, and TryLife Center in Lower Burrell participated in the symposium.



Kevin Bagatta, Esq., President and CEO of Real Alternatives shared that in the last 27 years "over 340,000 women have been served, not counting the babies, at 1.9 million visits." That support has helped women so they did not feel they needed to have an abortion. They feel empowered for life.



Senator Judy Ward remarked, the program "strengthens women and that's what I love about it!"



Thomas Lang, Esq., Vice President of Operations for Real Alternatives, described the extensive 60-90 day review process and standards Service Providers must meet to become part of the program, as well as the annual oversight of them through program compliance visits.



The second panel, comprised of program counselors, discussed the unique issues facing women experiencing unexpected pregnancies and the support they receive by social services agencies, pregnancy support centers, and maternity homes.



Participants included counselors from Catholic Social Services of Philadelphia, Mary's Shelter of Reading, and Genesis of Pittsburgh.



"To be able to go into a place where somebody is just listening to them and not casting judgment is just enormous" for the women experiencing an unexpected pregnancy, commented Representative Dawn Keefer.



The third panel featured a discussion with a service provider personnel in the Pennsylvania Pregnancy and Parenting Support Services Program that also separately provides medical services to women. Medical personnel from Morning Star Pregnancy Services discussed their extensive operation and its standards.



To view the Symposium, see



For more information, contact Real Alternatives Public Affairs Staff at 717-541-1112 or



