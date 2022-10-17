Coptic Solidarity Hosts DC Event, The Indigenous Copts: Marginalized & Excluded in their Homeland

Coptic Solidarity

Oct. 17, 2022

WASHINGTON, Oct. 17, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Coptic Solidarity will be hosting an event in Washington, DC on October 20th, titled The Indigenous Copts: Marginalized & Excluded in their Homeland from 11:30AM – 5:00 PM at 224 2nd St SE, Washington, DC 20003. This event is open to the pubic and press and requires online registration. Although CS has hosted an annual conference since its founding, and a Modern Coptic Martyrs Remembrance Day for the past 6 years, this is the first in-person event Coptic Solidarity has hosted since the start of the global pandemic and is a demonstration of the renewal of an advocacy presence in Washington DC.

The purpose of this event is to create awareness and action for Egypt's indigenous Christians who continue to experience systematic discrimination in Egypt, in addition to heinous acts of violence against individual Copts, the burning of 11 churches in August of this year, and the continued trafficking of Coptic women and minor girls.

Given that the U.S. House of Representatives will be in a district work period this week, critical supporters of #CopticEquality have recorded messages for the event, including U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-VA) - Co-Chair, Egypt Human Rights Caucus; U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) Co Chair, International Religious Freedom Caucus; Executive Committee Member, Tom Lantos Human Rights Commission (TLHRC); U.S. Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) Original Co-Sponsor of H. RES 117 Supporting Coptic Christians in Egypt; U.S. Rep. French Hill (R-AR) Sponsor of H. RES 117 Supporting Coptic Christians in Egypt; and U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA) Co-Chair, TLHRC.

Confirmed speakers include Mr. Mohamad Magid - Commissioner, US Commission on International Religious Freedom; Ambassador Albert M. Fernandez - Vice President, Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI); Ms. Amy Hawthorne - Deputy Director for Research, Project on Middle East Democracy (POMED); Mr. Raymond Ibrahim - Author & public speaker specializing in the Middle East & Islam; Mr. Sean Nelson, JD Legal Counsel, Global Religious Freedom - ADF International; and Mr. Peter Burns, Director of the International Religious Freedom Summit.

Coptic Solidarity is an organization seeking to help minorities, particularly the Copts, of Egypt and we support those in Egypt working for democracy, freedom, and the protection of the fundamental rights of all Egyptian citizens. It advocates in cooperation with the affiliated organizations in Canada and in Europe (Solidarité Copte). For more information, contact Lindsay Rodriguez at 801-512-1713 or coptadvocacy@copticsolidarity.org

CONTACT: Lindsay Rodriguez, 801-512-1713, coptadvocacy@copticsolidarity.org