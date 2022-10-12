FL Surgeon General Warns Against COVID mRNA Shots

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Oct. 12, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Oct. 12, 2022 / Christian Newswire / -- Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo announced new guidance regarding mRNA shots warning that they are associated with an 84 percent increase in cardiac-related adverse events among males 18-39 years old.

Dr. Ladapo oversees the Florida Department of Health, known as Florida Health, which has issued updated guidance on the COVID-19 mRNA injections based on recent analysis compiled from state-based databases, including the state's reportable disease repository known as Merlin, the Florida State Health Online Tracking System (FLSHOTS), and death records data via vital statistics. Even though the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) could have done this research earlier since the data was there a year ago, Florida Health researchers used Florida data on vaccinations, death, COVID test results and merged the data using a self-controlled case series (SCCS) method. This technique was previously developed years ago to evaluate vaccine safety by analyzing death as related to injection exposure.

Since the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA injections require a multidose schedule, a single modification was employed, where the last vaccination preceding death was utilized as the single exposure.

This analysis found that there is an 84 percent increase in the relative incidence of cardiac-related death among males 18-39 years old within 28 days following mRNA vaccination. Therefore, Florida Surgeon General Ladapo recommends against males in this age range from receiving the shots.

The Florida Health guidance also includes the following warning: "Individuals with preexisting cardiac conditions, such as myocarditis and pericarditis, should take particular caution when considering vaccination and discuss with their health care provider and also recommends against the coronavirus mRNA vaccinations for men 18-39 years old."

The guidance also adds that males over the age of 60 still had a ten percent "increased risk of cardiac-related death within 28 days of mRNA vaccination," but non-mRNA injections did not carry this same risk.

In addition, the guidance includes that "The Department continues to stand by its Guidance for Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines issued March 2022, which recommends against use in healthy children and adolescents 5 years old to 17 years old. This now includes recommendations against COVID-19 vaccination among infants and children under 5 years old, which has since been issued under Emergency Use Authorization."

In the press release Dr. Ladapo stated, "Studying the safety and efficacy of any medications, including vaccines, is an important component of public health. Far less attention has been paid to safety and the concerns of many individuals have been dismissed – these are important findings that should be communicated to Floridians."

Last week, Dr. Ladapo released a tweet regarding the state-sponsored analysis of the COVID-19 mRNA shots in which he stated, "FL will not be silent on the truth." Twitter temporarily censored the post, asserting that it violated its COVID misinformation policies.

On September 21, 2021, Governor Ron DeSantis appointed Dr. Lapdapo as the Florida Surgeon General. On appointment, Ladapo recommended that healthy children in Florida not be vaccinated against COVID-19 and critiqued the fear-driven agenda of vaccination. He also repealed quarantine rules for schoolchildren exposed to COVID-19 as his first executive action.

Dr. Ladapo earned a B.A. in chemistry at Wake Forest and earned his M.D. at Harvard Medical School and a Ph.D. in Health Policy at Harvard's Graduate School of Arts and Sciences. Ladapo completed his clinical training in internal medicine at Harvard Medical School's teaching hospital, Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. He was a staff fellow for the Food and Drug Administration, acquired four National Institute of Health grants and managed multiple clinical trials, and was an assistant professor of general internal medicine at UCLA David Geffen School of Medicine.

Liberty Counsel Founder and Chairman Mat Staver said, "We commend Dr. Joseph Ladapo and Florida Health for leading the way with science and data that these mRNA COVID shots present significant health and mortality risks, especially among certain populations. Government agencies like the CDC are not serving the public interest with accurate health information. Medical professionals like Dr. Ladapo have been censored for questioning the safety and efficacy of the shots or for providing effective therapeutics to treat the virus. This censorship is contrary to public health and safety."

Liberty Counsel provides broadcast quality TV interviews via Hi-Def Skype and LTN at no cost.



SOURCE Liberty Counsel



CONTACT: Mat Staver, 407-875-1776, Liberty@LC.org

