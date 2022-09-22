Prepare for Disasters Like Hurricane Fiona with the New Solar-Powered MegaVoice LifeLight NEWS PROVIDED BY

MegaVoice

Sept. 22, 2022



JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 22, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Hurricane Fiona has left over 1.4 million Puerto Ricans without power. MegaVoice is immediately responding to help people remain in touch with vital news sources by releasing the LifeLight, a solar-powered lantern with a built-in audio Bible player and radio. With this release, MegaVoice is forging a path for ministries, humanitarian organizations, and laypeople to help the victims whose lives are devastated by natural disasters like Hurricane Fiona.



The rugged LifeLight is a solar-powered lantern designed to create a sense of safety and security in any setting. As a combination lantern, audio Bible player, AM/FM radio, and speaker system with accompanying FM headset transmitter and clock, it is a necessity not only for disaster preparedness but also house church congregations, summer camp workers, and missionaries in the most remote areas.



"The LifeLight provides much-needed light as well as life-giving messages, available in thousands of languages and dialects," said Charles Cibene, MegaVoice CEO. "You can also load your ministry's content via the microSD card slot." The lantern has three different light functions, each with three different levels of brightness for different contexts. Use it as a lantern to fill a room or tent with light, take it on the go as a powerful flashlight, or use it as a discreet personal reading light.



To find out more about LifeLight or learn how you can help, please visit megavoice.com and megavoiceinternational.org or call (850) 293-9307. MegaVoice is a global technology and content ministry with a single purpose: equipping their Partners to fulfill the Great Commission so all people can engage with the Word of God in their own language. Over 30 years ago, the founders of MegaVoice developed the world's first solar-powered, digital audio Bible. Since then, through innovation and partnership, MegaVoice has continually improved and diversified its devices and curated one of the world's largest audio scripture libraries in thousands of languages. MegaVoice partners with Samaritan's Purse, InTouch Ministries, Voice of the Martyrs, Cru, and Bible Societies around the world.



Darrel Templeton, Chief Partnership Officer, and Charles Cibene, CEO, are available for interview upon request.



SOURCE MegaVoice



CONTACT: Brittney Aranda, Executive Assistant, 850-293-9307, baranda@megavoice.com



