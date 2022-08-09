Dr. Alveda King: Pray to Avoid Civil War in 21st Century America NEWS PROVIDED BY

Friends, I am saddened at the mockery of our leaders. Invading President 45's home. Mocking 46 for falling off a bike and entangling himself in his coat. What happened to PRAYING?



1 Timothy 2:2 Proverbs 24:17-22 STOP. PRAY



We need a miracle to avoid civil war in America.



I am on a flight to West Palm Beach for a meeting. Was awake most of the night with tears and prayers flowing simultaneously. I am angry and grieved, yet hopeful and prayerful at the same time. Repentant as well. So many people are angry and confused; hurling accusations; celebrating from odd corners. Many are unaware of the dangers around us. We are up against third world country "evil genie" tactics. It's time for "grown folks" to pray.



Wisdom dictates that we stop attacking and devouring each other. Pray and face the "unseen" enemy head on.



My inboxes are flooded. Are yours? Please take a moment; deep breaths, count to 10, pray Out Loud, and believe and act on Psalms 103, 23 and 91. Add 1 Corinthians 13 and John 3:16-17.



The great abolitionist of the 19th century, the former slave Frederick Douglass, once wrote: "I prayed for freedom for twenty years, but received no answer, until I prayed with my legs."



Pray on your knees, get direction from God, then get to work. Get ready to vote in all elections. See voter guide in the collage. We have a God to serve and a nation that needs Jesus!



I'm adding a couple of collages gathered from some posts coming in. Below are a few comments from friends, marked as "anonymous" to protect the prayerful.





Click image to expand



"Yes!! I thought that was terrible as well!! To make fun of Biden like that!! The way to deal with the wrong that's being done, is not by mockery & laughter. It's praying & trusting God will fix what's happening." -- Anonymous



"THE DEVIL SEEKS TO STEAL, KILL AND DESTROY!!! This battle is spiritual and can't be fought with flesh and blood. It's time for us to call on the Lord for wisdom and be willing to lose it all for righteousness. We will be persecuted and I'm so ready. [We] must lead in helping the righteous prepare for this battle, letting the Holy Spirit lead us. I'm ready …team. This was a declaration of war!!" -- Anonymous



"Jesus! Alveda!! Just saw they raided President Trump's home!!! Horrible!' They're trying to destroy him & keep him from running again. I'm praying for him & his family." -- Anonymous



"They can't blame this on racism. This isn't about skin color. This is an assault on liberty. We are one blood, one human race. Love your book WE'RE NOT COLORBLIND." -- Anonymous



"From one blood GOD made all the nations, that they should inhabit the whole earth; and he marked out their appointed times in history and the boundaries of their lands." -- ‭‭Acts‬ ‭17:26‬



"And now I stand and am judged for the hope of the promise made of God unto our fathers:" -- Acts 26:6 KJV



Yes friends, fellow and sister compatriots, let us stand together; pray for our brother's strength; move forward with faith, hope and love. The battle is the Lord's!!! "So we built the wall. And all the wall was joined together to half its height, for the people had a mind to work." Neh4.6 -- Anonymous



"Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere." -- Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.



Friends, don't give up; don't give in; There is hope: The AFPI Agenda promises light at the end of the tunnel. Inside The World Of Brook Rollins, Trump's Woman In Washington face persecution in the Name of Jesus. In Christ, we are more than conquerors.



