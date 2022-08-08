Billy Graham Evangelistic Association Marks 10 Years of Spreading the Gospel Online Through 'Search for Jesus'

Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA)

Aug. 8, 2022

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 8, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Search for Jesus, the internet evangelism ministry of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA), marked a milestone this month as it reached its tenth year of impacting the world online.

In 2012, Search for Jesus was launched as a ministry where website users could not only find the truth of the Gospel but also interact with trained volunteers to ask questions or to be discipled. Today, PeaceWithGod.net websites have had over 100 million visitors.

"This is significant because we're following Billy Graham's legacy of spreading the Gospel across the globe using every opportunity we have. The average person spends nearly seven hours a day on the internet, so we want to meet these people where they are," said Mark Appleton, director of internet evangelism for BGEA. "Search for Jesus has given us the chance to spread the Gospel like never before."

In addition to giving visitors the opportunity to read and respond to a Gospel presentation, BGEA's internet evangelism ministry also helps new believers grow in their faith. Search for Jesus relies on a network of over 1,400 trained volunteers who chat with users and answer questions live. The ministry also offers digital discipleship courses created especially for new believers and an online church locator tool to get users plugged into a local church.

Over the course of the past decade, more than three million people have indicated a decision for Christ and received follow-up through Search for Jesus.

Since the launch of Search for Jesus back in 2012, it has expanded to seven languages: English, Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese, Arabic, American Sign Language and Russian.

"We started building this ministry one step at a time, taking steps of obedience and faith in God," said Appleton. "These people aren't just numbers, but real, hurting men and women who finally found hope."

To learn more about the BGEA's internet evangelism ministry visit SearchforJesus.net or to experience the Gospel online visit PeaceWithGod.net.

About the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association

The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association (BGEA) proclaims the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ throughout the world by every effective means available. From its headquarters in Charlotte, North Carolina, the BGEA directs a wide range of domestic and international ministries, including: large-scale festivals led by evangelists Franklin Graham and Will Graham; The Billy Graham Library; The Billy Graham Training Center at The Cove, located outside of Asheville, North Carolina; SearchforJesus.net, an Internet evangelism project reaching thousands of people for Christ online; and many others through print, television, telephone, radio and the Internet. For more information, please visit billygraham.org. Get news updates on Twitter at twitter.com/BGEAnews.

