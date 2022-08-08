109 Organizations Honored as 'Certified Best Christian Workplaces'

Best Christian Workplaces Institute (BCWI)

Aug. 8, 2022

MERCER ISLAND, Wash., Aug. 8, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Today, Best Christian Workplaces Institute (BCWI) honors 109 faith-based organizations and Christian-owned businesses as Certified Best Christian Workplaces in the first half of 2022.

These workplaces reported strong satisfaction with team dynamics, even during a season when external research reveals the prevalence of isolation and disconnection at work.

What's unique about organizations that are certified as Best Christian Workplaces? Employees at these workplaces affirm good teamwork and conflict resolution skills in their responses to the BCWI Employee Engagement Survey. Even in the face of lower satisfaction with compensation and benefits, employees find high levels of meaning and value in their work as their organizations achieve their goals.

In today's tight labor market where employees are feeling the pinch of inflation, leaders are concerned about their ability to compete for top talent and offer compensation and benefits to retain employees. Jay Bransford, CEO of BCWI addresses these challenges: "Many organizations are facing financial pressure, especially if they experienced a drop in donations or other revenue streams over the past few years. Rewarding compensation and outstanding talent are two important factors for flourishing organizations in the long-term. Even as these areas are lagging, top-ranking organizations see the benefit of investing in teamwork and sustainable strategy to increase employee engagement."

Another challenge for effective leadership is healthy communication. After several years of adaptation in workplace patterns, employees need consistent communication to increase their engagement. Organizations that have a healthy workplace culture have found ways to effectively communicate and work together toward common goals even when employees are not all at the same comfort level with hybrid or virtual work settings.

Workplaces that are flourishing have leaders who are proactive rather than reactive in a changing environment. Bransford underscores the importance of great leadership in influencing workplace culture: "We live in a world of dynamic change-from changing global political and economic realities, to cultural shifts in society. Effective leaders need to continuously take the pulse of their organizations to better understand the state of their flock and how best to support, attract, and retain top talent. No other factor impacts the performance of an organization to a greater extent than its culture. Therefore, proactively assessing and developing a healthy culture is a strategic imperative for all leaders. BCWI is the expert in assessing the culture of Christian organizations--applying robust data and experienced, professional consultants to guide you along the road to flourishing."

This year's Certified Best Christian Workplaces list features organizations in the United States, Canada, Thailand, Australia, Indonesia, and Zambia, and includes a variety of faith-based nonprofits, churches, and Christian-owned businesses.

Since 2002, BCWI's Employee Engagement Survey has been completed by more than 340,000 employees from over 1,300 organizations in the US, Australia, Africa, Asia, Canada, Europe, Central and South America.

About Best Christian Workplaces Institute

BCWI is an international, not-for-profit, research-based, organizational development and human resources consulting firm, with offices in Mercer Island, Washington, and London, Ontario.

We equip and inspire Christian leaders to build an engaged, flourishing workplace. We believe that Christian-led workplaces can set the standard as the best, most effective places to work in the world. Founded in 2002, we help measure and improve the health of organizations through our surveys, 360 Leadership Review process, and consulting services. BCWI is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization.

For more information, visit bcwinstitute.org. Explore our Blog and the Flourishing Culture Podcast for valuable insights and resources from top Christian leaders.

The following organizations are honored as Certified Best Christian Workplaces in the first half of 2022:

Anonymous

Calvary Christian Academy Fort Lauderdale – Fort Lauderdale, FL

Cherry Hills Christian School – Highlands Ranch, CO

The Covenant School – Dallas, TX

Crestmont Christian Preparatory School – Boerne, TX

Grace International School – Hang Dong, Thailand

Grapevine Faith Christian School – Grapevine, TX

Harvest Christian Academy – Elgin, IL

Milpitas Christian School - San Jose, CA

Pickering Christian School - Ajax, ON, Canada

Southeast Christian School – Parker, CO

Wheaton Academy – West Chicago, IL

CHRISTIAN-OWNED BUSINESSES

Atiba Software, LLC – Nashville, TN

BETA Fueling Systems, LLC – Reidsville, NC

C12 Group - San Antonio, TX

Civil Southeast, LLC – Andalusia, AL

Davidson Wealth Management – Davidson, NC

Dow Smith Contracting Company, Inc. - Smyrna, TN

Excellence in Giving – Colorado Springs, CO

Gold Eye Clinic - Palestine, TX

Harris Beverages – Durham, NC

HumCap LP – Plano, TX

John Houston Family of Companies – Red Oak, TX

Liberty Storage Solutions - Mocksville, NC

Outreach - Colorado Springs, CO

Total Computer Solutions – Greensboro, NC

Wilson Lumber – Huntsville, AL



CHURCHES

Anonymous

Ada Bible Church – Ada, MI

BattleCreek Church – Broken Arrow, OK

Beulah Alliance Church – Edmonton, AB Canada

Central Community Church – Wichita, KS

City on a Hill – Melbourne, VIC, Australia

The Crossing Church – Costa Mesa, CA

Connect United – Ashland, MA

Grace Bible Church – Virginia Beach, VA

Irving Bible Church – Irving, TX

Kamloops Alliance Church – Kamloops, BC Canada

Lifepoint Church - Fredericksburg, VA

LowCountry Community Church - Bluffton, SC

Miracle Life Family Church – Lusaka, Zambia

Mission Community Church – Gilbert, AZ

Mission Hills Church – Littleton, CO

Montgomery Community Church – Cincinnati, OH

New Vision – Murfreesboro, TN

Pathway Church – Wichita, KS

Port City Community Church – Wilmington, NC

Redeemer Lincoln Square – New York, NY

Redeemer Presbyterian Church West Side – New York, NY

Rolling Hills Community Church – Franklin, TN

StoneBridge Christian Church – Omaha, NE

Southeast Christian Church – Parker, CO

Southridge Community Church -- St. Catharines, ON Canada

Summit Crossing Community Church – Madison, AL

Suncrest Christian Church – St. John, IN

Thornapple Valley Church – Hastings, MI

Traders Point Christian Church - Indianapolis, IN

Trinity Church -- Lansing, MI

The Village Church – Flower Mound, TX

West Side Presbyterian Church – Ridgewood, NJ

Whittier Area Community Church – Whittier, CA



FAMILY SERVICES

4KIDS -- Fort Lauderdale, FL

The Bair Foundation – New Wilmington, PA

BsideU for Life – Louisville, KY

Care Net – Lansdowne, VA

Care Net of Puget Sound – Tacoma, WA

Christian Children’s Home of Ohio - Wooster, OH

Human Coalition – Plano, TX

Life Network – Colorado Springs, CO

Promise 686 – Norcross, GA

Save The Storks – Colorado Springs, CO



HIGHER EDUCATION

Colorado Christian University – Lakewood, CO



MEDIA

Family Life Communications – Tucson, AZ

RightNow Media -- McKinney, TX

The Urban Alternative – Dallas, TX

Vision Christian Media – Springwood, QLD, Australia



PARACHURCH AND MISSIONS

Baptist State Convention of NC – Cary, NC

Bible League International -- Crete, IL

CDF Capital – Irvine, CA

Focus on the Family Canada -- Langley, BC Canada

Generous Giving – Orlando, FL

Jewish Voice Ministries International – Phoenix, AZ

Love Justice International – Lincoln, NE

Operation Mobilization USA – Tyrone, GA

Reasons to Believe – Covina, CA

StuMo – Conway, AR

Untold - Atlanta, GA

Wycliffe Canada – Calgary, AB Canada



PRODUCTS AND SERVICES

ACSI – Colorado Springs, CO

Canadian Centre for Christian Charities – Elmira, ON Canada

Classical Conversations – Southern Pines, NC

Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability – Winchester, VA

PCA Retirement and Benefits – Lawrenceville, GA

Samaritan Ministries International – Peoria, IL



RESCUE MISSIONS

The City Mission - Cleveland, OH

Outreach Inc. – Indianapolis, IN

Phoenix Rescue Mission – Phoenix, AZ

The Rescue Mission – Fort Wayne, IN

Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission – Seattle, WA

St. Matthew’s House – Naples, FL

Sunday Breakfast Rescue Mission – Philadelphia, PA

Trinity Rescue Mission – Jacksonville, FL

Union Rescue Mission – Wichita, KS

Wheeler Mission – Indianapolis, IN

Yakima Union Gospel Mission – Yakima, WA



