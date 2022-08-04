Christian Community Credit Union Donates $5,000 to ABHMS' Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief

Christian Community Credit Union donated $5,000 towards ABHMS' relief effort in response to the devastating flash floods throughout Eastern Kentucky. (Photo courtesy of Ryan C. Hermens.)



Christian Community Credit Union

Aug. 4, 2022



SAN DIMAS, Calif., August 4, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Christian Community Credit Union (CCCU) donated $5,000 to American Baptist Home Missions Societies (ABHMS) relief effort in response to the devastating flash floods throughout Eastern Kentucky. The unimaginable levels of destruction have led to the loss of lives, hundreds of homes destroyed, and the displacement of thousands of residents.



The funds for the donation come from CCCU's "Cards that Give to Missions" program, in which a portion of the Credit Union’s interchange income (fees merchants pay to card issuers) is donated when cardholders use their Christian Community Credit Union-issued credit cards for purchases.



"Our prayers are with those impacted by the recent floods in Eastern Kentucky," said Blair Korschun, Christian Community Credit Union President and CEO. "Natural disasters are devastating to all, and it is imperative that we unite as Christians in bringing hope and much needed care to our fellow brothers and sisters who have been impacted. I encourage you to join CCCU in making a difference by donating to ABHMS or other organizations to help victims of the Kentucky floods."



"I want to thank CCCU for their bounteous financial contribution to disaster relief for victims of the devastating floods in Eastern Kentucky," says Dr. Jeffrey Haggray, Executive Director of ABHMS. "This $5,000 gift not only advances our One Great Hour of Sharing offering considerably—it reflects CCCU's long-standing generosity in partnering with American Baptists to address human needs in times of crisis."



Help Support ABHMS' Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Effort

ABHMS has launched a One Great Hour of Sharing campaign to raise much needed resources to Our Brothers and Sisters in Kentucky. To support ABHMS' relief effort, please click here.



American Baptist Home Mission Societies partners with American Baptists to promote Christian faith, cultivate Christ-centered leaders and disciples and bring healing and transformation to communities across the United States and Puerto Rico. One Great Hour of Sharing is administered by the World Relief Committee of the Board of General Ministries of American Baptist Churches USA. The committee facilitates American Baptist emergency relief, disaster rehabilitation, refugee work and development assistance by establishing policy guidelines and overseeing distribution of the annual One Great Hour of Sharing offering received by churches.



Christian Community Credit Union has over $880 million in assets and over 30,000 members nationwide. For over 65 years, the Credit Union has served as a financial partner of Christian ministries, churches, and their members.



Click here to download a photo of the aftermath from the flooding in Kentucky. (Photo courtesy of Ryan C. Hermens.)



