North Texas Nonprofit ServingHIM Raises Funds to Expand Hospital Serving Ukrainian Refugees

Aug. 5, 2022



ServingHIM volunteers have partnered with the Diaconia Medical Clinic in Brăila, Romania, for 25 years. The facility opened as a one-room clinic providing essential health services as the medical outreach arm of the local church. Today, the facility serves on the front lines of the deteriorating refugee healthcare crisis in Ukraine and the surrounding area. Expanding with ServingHIM's financial support, the current facility now includes a 40,000 square foot primary care facility with 27 medical providers, and treated over 20,000 patients last year.



"ServingHIM is raising funds to expand Diaconia Baptist Hospital, building a new surgical center to deliver a high level of patient care for both Romanians and Ukrainian refugees," said Dr. Camron Nelson, Medical Director, ServingHIM. "The need for a surgical care facility in the area has only increased as Ukrainian refugees continue to flee their country with war-related injuries."



More than 400 local hospitals serving Ukrainians have been destroyed since the war began, according to a new report from the World Health Organization (



"The health system in Romania is straining under the weight of this ongoing refugee crisis," said Dora Ciuca, Clinic Director at Diaconia Medical Center. "At the health clinic at Diaconia Medical Center we see patients who come from villages around Romania seeking high-quality medical care, as well as Ukrainian refugees who need urgent medical care, including surgery."



Since 1998, ServingHIM has partnered with a network of evangelical churches throughout Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine, including Romanian American Missions (RAM). The coalition of service providers is now supporting refugee and healthcare missions in areas of greatest need in this ongoing crisis.



Dr. Camron Nelson, Medical Director, ServingHIM

Dr. Kevin Seidler, President, ServingHIM



Media Contact: Jennifer Winn, Executive Administrator, 972-370-4441,



About ServingHIM

ServingHIM is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that started with a mission trip to Braila, Romania in 1998 to provide dental care. Now in its 25th year of mission work, ServingHIM also sends mission teams to Guatemala and Moldova, providing health and dental care to those in need at clinics and community health fairs.



CONTACT: Jennifer Winn, Executive Administrator, 972-370-4441,



