Stanton Healthcare/Public Policy Center to Hold Symposium: 'Supporting Women In An Abortion-Free Idaho' on Tuesday, July 12 in Boise, Idaho

Stanton Healthcare

July 11, 2022



BOISE, Idaho, July 11, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Idaho has a "trigger law" which bans abortions 30 days after Roe v. Wade is overturned.



The symposium is sponsored by Stanton Healthcare and will be held in a community church in Boise, Idaho. The symposium is the first of its kind in the United States since the overturning of Roe v. Wade on June 24.



The event will bring together pastors, faith and political leaders, community organizations and educators to discuss and strategize creative ways to support and stand with women in an abortion-free Idaho.



Some of the featured presenters will be: Governor Brad Little, Congressman Russ Fulcher, State Representative Brent Crane, Adam Schwend of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America and Pastor Vinnie Hanke.



Governor Little's video can be seen here.



Brandi Swindell, CEO and Founder of Stanton Healthcare and Stanton Public Policy Center, states:

"After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, so many have asked the pro-life community, 'Are you ready to support women in a post-Roe America?' I can say with certainty, we are ready to meet the challenge and we are going to make sure every woman facing an unexpected pregnancy in a post-Roe America will have access to life-affirming quality care, compassionate resources, and tangible support.



"In this symposium, Idaho's political, faith and community leaders and organizations are coming together in a non-partisan way to find creative and life-affirming solutions as we unite to support women with unexpected pregnancies. We are excited that other states are following Idaho's lead."

Danielle Versluys, Stanton's Chief Operating Officer, comments:

"Stanton Healthcare has been serving pregnant women in Idaho for over 15 years, providing critical care and support that empowers women to face an unexpected pregnancy with dignity and confidence.



"Even before the Dobbs decision, Stanton was setting the bar for life-affirming pregnancy medical clinics nationwide with our holistic, comprehensive client care programs. We are looking forward to working with leaders at the community, state and national levels to ensure women in every state have access to quality care as we strive to make abortion unthinkable."

