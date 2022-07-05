Hunger Doesn't Discriminate no Matter Your Age, Race, Gender, or Religion





Nations Church

July 5, 2022



ORLANDO, Fla., July 5, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Founders Stephanie Bowman from One Heart for Women & Children and Dylan Schimka from Community Pros have teamed up to create Feed-A-Palooza on July 13th, 2022 for the First annual event!

EVENT DETAILS:



Date: July 13th, 2022



Time Overview: 7 AM Setup, 10 AM Mobile Distribution Start, 12 PM Mayor Buddy Dyer Proclamation Presentation, 1PM Conclusion



Location: Camping World Stadium 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando, FL 32805



Celebrities: Chris "CJ2K" Johnson (NFL), Sam Barrington (NFL), Haha Clinton-Dix (NFL), Nakobe Dean(NFL), Dee Strange-Gordon (MLB), Mayor Buddy Dyer, Daniel Kolenda

This effort is to raise money and awareness for One Heart for Women & Children's Summer Food Assistance Program helping school-aged children throughout Orlando. Feed-A-Palooza is a drive-thru mobile food pantry distribution where families all around Orlando receive love through the gift of food.



This will be Orlando's LARGEST FOOD DISTRIBUTION ever, giving over 150,000 lbs of food. We will be alongside 200 volunteers helping to impact over 5,000 people in a few short hours. This event will take place in the heart of Orlando at Camping World Stadium, one of Central Florida's largest venues.



Headline sponsors Nations Church, Don Mealey's Sports Mazda, newly drafted Philadelphia Eagles Nakobe Dean, and all of our other amazing sponsors from the community have come together to make Feed-A-Palooza possible. Nakobe Dean will be sponsoring an additional $5,000 in gas gift cards to ensure families have a way to make it to and from Feed-A-Palooza. Nations Church will be leading outreach teams to bring the food directly to the door steps of people in need.



Lastly, for the first time in history, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida, Midwest Food Bank, and 4Roots Feed The Need will be coming together to fight hunger supporting the mission of people helping people and doing it for the city. Together as one these ministries are driven to serve the community and make a greater and positive difference in Central Florida.



CONTACT: Dylan Schimka, 407-717-0713, dmschimka@gmail.com


