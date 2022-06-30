We are the most effective way to get your press release into the hands of reporters and news producers. Check out our client list.
Come to the Teen Challenge Fireworks Stand in San Antonio
San Antonio Teen Challenge
June 30, 2022

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 30, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Come today and purchase fireworks at one of our two locations. All firework purchases will benefit the San Antonio Teen Challenge ministry.

Why: Everyone loves fireworks. What better way to reach our local community than to have fireworks for everyone. Every dollar spent at our firework goes directly to helping our Teen Challenge men. We are a one stop shop for all your firework needs and you will help change lives!

Dates: June 24th - July 4th

Location and Hours: 8am - Midnight on weekends, 8am-10pm during the week (except July 4th)
2 Locations
3850 S Loop 1604 W
20387 US-281

SOURCE San Antonio Teen Challenge

CONTACT: Austin Baughman, austin.baughman@tctexas.org

