Today - Virtual Press Conference: CCP at War with America

Center for Security Policy

June 30, 2022



WASHINGTON, June 30, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Center for Security Policy (www.centerforsecuritypolicy.org) is releasing today, a new "Team B" product – an exercise in competitive analysis that strongly challenges the Director of National Intelligence's September 2021 conclusion that the provenance of the SARS-CoV-2 virus cannot be determined. The Team, co-chaired by former House Intelligence Committee Chairman Pete Hoekstra and former Deputy Under Secretary of Defense Lieutenant General William "Jerry" Boykin, U.S. Army (Ret.) and comprised of intelligence professionals, other national security practitioners and subject matter experts, concluded that:

There is no evidence that the virus emerged naturally;



There is, by contrast, significant circumstantial evidence that it came from a PRC biological weapons laboratory; and



The virus was deliberately unleashed on the world by the Chinese Communist Party when it allowed millions of travelers from Wuhan to fly internationally, even as it was locking down movement within China.

The authors, identified collectively as Team B III (in the tradition of the official group that produced the first Team B exercise in competitive analysis in 1976 and a second one sponsored by the Center for Security Policy in 2010 entitled, Sharia: The Threat to America), call their report: The CCP is at War with America. Acclaimed China expert Gordon G. Chang wrote the Foreword.



In addition to exposing the true nature of the COVID 19 pandemic, the Team B III book offers evidence that biological warfare is a technique long planned for use by the CCP to depopulate the United States and then colonize it. Using toxic biological agents, the Chinese Communists would be able to preserve much of America's infrastructure and resources, yet remove the impediment the U.S. currently represents to the realization of their overarching goal of becoming the world's hegemon.



In addition to Messrs. Hoekstra and Boykin, Team B III consists of:

Charles “Sam” Faddis, Clandestine Service Officer, Central Intelligence Agency (Ret.); Senior Editor, AND Magazine



Kevin D. Freeman, Host, "Economic War Room with Kevin Freeman;" author, Secret Weapon and Game Plan; Senior Fellow, Center for Security Policy



Frank J. Gaffney, Former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Policy (Acting); Vice Chairman of the Committee on the Present Danger: China; Executive Chairman, Center for Security Policy



Dr. Steven Hatfill, MD, MSc, M.Med, Former Senior Medical Advisor to the Executive Office of the President; author, Three Seconds Until Midnight; Senior Fellow, London Institute for Policy Analysis



Brian T. Kennedy, Chairman, Committee on the Present Danger: China; former President, Claremont Institute; President, American Strategy Group



Colonel John Mills, U.S. Army (Ret.); former Director of Cybersecurity Policy, Strategy, and International Affairs, Office of the Secretary of Defense; Senior Fellow, Center for Security Policy



J.R. Nyquist, Author, Origins of the Fourth World War, essayist at JRNyquist.blog

