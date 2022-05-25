Trauma Healing Booklets Available for Texas

Child Evangelism Fellowship

May 25, 2022



WARRENTON, Mo., May 25, 2022



CEF of East Texas is the state office for the ministry and CEF of Greater San Antonio is the local chapter. Booklet distribution has begun with the goal of reaching every home in the town of Uvalde and then mass distribution in the surrounding area. Volunteers are requested to help with distribution and can call this number to learn more: 327-753-8023 or email



"Do You Wonder Why?" explores questions about why bad things happen in the world. It facilitates meaningful discussion between caregivers and children as they read it together, and it has brought comfort to many caregivers as well as children.



The 14-page booklet covers the following topics: Has What’s Happened Made You Afraid?, Does God Know and Care about Me?, Why Do So Many Bad Things Happen in the World?, How Could God Allow This to Happen?, How Can I Get Through This Terrible Time?, How Can You Become Part of God’s Family?, and God Will Comfort You.



"Even though our teacher training institute has an extensive module on helping children in trauma, we needed a simple resource that could be used en masse when there's a catastrophe," says Lynda Pongracz, Executive Director of Education for CEF. The booklet has been translated into 54 languages and over eight million copies have been distributed around the world over the last twenty years. It is also available digitally and in video at the website below.



The International Headquarters staff of CEF gathered in prayer for the families of the victims this morning. President Reese Kauffman called for parent and grandparent volunteers to lead in prayer, instructing the staff that we need to be angry at the enemy of our souls who comes to steal, kill and destroy (John 10:10). The entire CEF family wants Texas to know our heartfelt sorrow and that every effort is being made to help.



http://cefpress.com/do-you-wonder-why.html



https://cefonline.com/our-curriculum/dyww



Child Evangelism Fellowship is an international, nonprofit, Christian ministry that has taught the Bible to children since 1937. CEF has 400 offices in the USA and is organized in most nations of the world, with over 3,500 paid staff and hundreds of thousands of volunteers. In its last ministry year, CEF ministered to over 15.6 million children in its face-to-face teaching ministries.



SOURCE Child Evangelism Fellowship



CONTACT: Lydia Kaiser, 636-456-4321 ext. 1339,



