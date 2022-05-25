YouVersion Partner Laura Woodworth's Devotionals Offer Comfort for Recent Tragedies When the world seems unsafe, Laura Woodworth's YouVersion devotionals offer strength, comfort and a path to forgiveness for the hurting.







NEWS PROVIDED BY

Laura Woodworth

May 25, 2022



KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 25, 2022 /



"In uncertain times, God's word offers us hope – and a strategy for combating the darkness," shares Woodworth. "The world isn't safe, but for those who believe there is a place of protection in the One who holds the stars and our lives in his hands."



"Safe – The High Tower of the Lord" and the Spanish "Seguro – En La Torre Fuerte del Señor" are based on Woodworth's featured article on



An award winning writer-producer-director and a development executive for Cooke Media Group in Burbank, California, Woodworth appreciates the access YouVersion offers to their global audience with 500 million installs of the Bible app.



Find out more at



Check out the devotionals on YouVersion's free Bible app:



"Safe – The High Tower of the Lord"

https://www.bible.com/reading-plans/20912-safe-the-high-tower-of-the-lord



"Seguro – En La Torre Fuerte del Señor"

https://www.bible.com/es/reading-plans/22238



"Love Your Enemy – Godliness in a Tainted World"

https://www.bible.com/reading-plans/25149-love-your-enemy-godliness-in-a-tainted-world



About Laura Woodworth - Writer-Producer-Director

Laura Woodworth is a freelance writer-producer-director, a script consultant and a development executive for Cooke Media Group in Burbank, Calif. With a B.A. in Ministerial Studies and postgraduate UCLA's Professional Program in Producing, her awards include the Telly award-winning documentary, Asia: The Great Wall and Beyond of the TBN television series Inexplicable. A contributor to FamilyChristian.com, iDisciple and Pure Flix Insider, her YouVersion devotional plans have 150,000 subscribers. Her revised "Effective Writing: Develop Your Book, Blog or Screenplay to Share Your Faith with the World" releases June 2022. Her new devotional "Through the Valley: A 40-Day Spiritual Journey to Move Your Life Forward in God" by iDisciple Publishing releases summer 2022.



SOURCE Laura Woodworth



CONTACT: 310-992-8828,



Share Tweet NEWS PROVIDED BYMay 25, 2022KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 25, 2022 / Christian Newswire / -- In light of the recent mass shootings and tragedies across the nation, Laura Woodworth's devotionals on YouVersion's free Bible app offer strength, comfort and a path to forgiveness for the hurting. With over 150K subscribers to her devotional plans, two in particular stand out with messages for our uncertain times: "Safe – The High Tower of the Lord" available in both English and Spanish and "Love Your Enemy – Godliness in a Tainted World.""In uncertain times, God's word offers us hope – and a strategy for combating the darkness," shares Woodworth. "The world isn't safe, but for those who believe there is a place of protection in the One who holds the stars and our lives in his hands.""Safe – The High Tower of the Lord" and the Spanish "Seguro – En La Torre Fuerte del Señor" are based on Woodworth's featured article on FamilyChristian.com that became an all-time top performing article on the platform. Woodworth developed the concept into a 3-day devotional that explores the refuge of God's protection while inspiring readers to bring others with them into this place of safety. "Love Your Enemy – Godliness in a Tainted World" helps readers recognize and confront the spiritual warfare in the world while enabling victims to forgive their enemies as Christ has forgiven us.An award winning writer-producer-director and a development executive for Cooke Media Group in Burbank, California, Woodworth appreciates the access YouVersion offers to their global audience with 500 million installs of the Bible app.Find out more at LauraWoodworth.com . For interviews, contact Woodworth at laura@laurawoodworth.com Check out the devotionals on YouVersion's free Bible app:"Safe – The High Tower of the Lord""Seguro – En La Torre Fuerte del Señor""Love Your Enemy – Godliness in a Tainted World"Laura Woodworth is a freelance writer-producer-director, a script consultant and a development executive for Cooke Media Group in Burbank, Calif. With a B.A. in Ministerial Studies and postgraduate UCLA's Professional Program in Producing, her awards include the Telly award-winning documentary, Asia: The Great Wall and Beyond of the TBN television series Inexplicable. A contributor to FamilyChristian.com, iDisciple and Pure Flix Insider, her YouVersion devotional plans have 150,000 subscribers. Her revised "Effective Writing: Develop Your Book, Blog or Screenplay to Share Your Faith with the World" releases June 2022. Her new devotional "Through the Valley: A 40-Day Spiritual Journey to Move Your Life Forward in God" by iDisciple Publishing releases summer 2022. https://LauraWoodworth.com SOURCE Laura WoodworthCONTACT: 310-992-8828, laura@laurawoodworth.com