All Things Possible Presents Kingdom Men's Gathering with Victor Marx, Nick Vujicic and More

Kingdom Men's Gathering 2022, May 21st, Draws Men Nationwide to Fort Carson, Colorado



NEWS PROVIDED BY

All Things Possible Ministries

April 27, 2022



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., April 27, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- All Things Possible Ministries, an organization that aims to identify, interrupt and restore the lives of those affected by trauma, is hosting a one-day-only event for men on Armed Forces Day, May 21st at Fort Carson, Colorado. Led by Victor Marx, the Kingdom Men's Gathering is designed to help men maximize their lives and encourage them as the spiritual leader of their families to then strengthen their communities.



"We are so looking forward to this incredible event that will encourage and equip men across the country to step up and step into their God-given roles," said Victor Marx.



Special guests and speakers include:

World's Fastest Gun Disarm Man and High-Risk Humanitarian Victor Marx



Evangelist and Inspirational Speaker Nick Vujicic



Professional Football Player Dalton Risner



Pastor, commentator and host of the Marc Little Show Marc Little



Former Special Forces Operator Jeff Tiegs



Hosted by radio personality and founder of KMG Ministries Frank Sontag

WHEN: May 21, 2022 from 12PM to 5PM (with two intermissions). Doors open at 10AM.



WHERE: Bill Reed Special Events Center at Fort Carson



TICKETS: Floor seats are available for $35 and bleacher seats are available for $30. All seating is general admission and based on a first come, first seated basis. To purchase tickets, visit: LINK



About Victor Marx and All Things Possible Ministries:

Victor Marx is a high-risk humanitarian focused on helping orphans and widows. He's led missions to Iraq, Syria, North Africa and Southeast Asia – many times in non-permissive and high-threat environments.



Severely abused and tortured as a child, by the time he graduated from high school, he was using drugs, fighting and stealing. The discipline of military life and faith in God helped him recover from his traumatic childhood. Today, Victor dedicates himself to helping others deal with challenges and encourages a resilient lifestyle. Victor mixes humor with raw reality stories of survival and redemption.



A husband of more than 30 years and a father to five, Victor has learned and teaches his approach to successful relationships while excelling professionally. He is the founder and president of All Things Possible Ministries (ATP). ATP works on a global scale to identify and restore victims of trauma from abuse and its damaging effects in order to free people from their suffering and interrupt the cycle of abuse for future generations.



Victor Marx is the producer and creator of Triggered and Triggered Too. Both documentary films expose the real-life challenges of childhood trauma and PTSD, both for civilians and members of the military. Victor also produced an autobiographical documentary detailing his remarkable story, The Victor Marx Story. Victor gained recognition and an online following after the release of his "World's Fastest Gun Disarm" video. His YouTube channel now features over 100 million views with a combined social reach of 850,000. His podcast, The Victor Marx Podcast, is in the Top 1% of the "Most Popular Podcasts" in the world.



SOURCE All Things Possible Ministries



CONTACT: Jennifer Willingham, 615-483-4729, Jennifer@epic.inc

