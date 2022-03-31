Podcast Investigating the Terri Schiavo Case Released on 17th Anniversary of Her Death

Terri Schiavo Life & Hope Network

March 31, 2022



WASHINGTON, March 31, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- The family of Terri Schiavo is encouraged that Lynn Vincent is reinvestigating the Terri Schiavo case with Lawless, a new true crime podcast that examines a frightening fact of American life: That not every crime is against the law.



World Radio, part of the World News Group, and Mrs. Vincent, a #1 New York Times best-selling writer of eleven nonfiction books with more than 16 million copies in print, will be producing and narrating the podcast.



Today, March 31st is the release of Episode 1, which also marks the 17-year anniversary of Terri Schiavo's death. However, what most people don't know is what happened between 1990 – 1992, before the case gained international publicly. Thirteen episodes will investigate Terri's case and what has been an accepted version of history since her death in 2005.



It was in 1990 when Terri, at the age of 26, sustained a suspicious brain injury while home alone with her husband, Michael Schiavo. Terri's brain injury affected her ability to swallow and so she required a feeding tube to receive nourishment.



Terri did not have a medical directive, so it was Michael who became her court appointed caretaker. At the time, Terri's parents, Bob and Mary Schindler, did not anticipate there would be issue with Michael being Terri's caretaker. However, in 1993, barely three months after a million-dollar medical trust was established for Terri's lifelong rehabilitation, Michael had a change of heart, and decided to end Terri's life.



After a protracted legal battle, on March 18th, 2005, Terri's feeding tube was removed, beginning a sickening death lasting almost two-weeks, thus fulfilling Michael's premeditated plan to put his wife to death. Terri's family stood helpless as Terri experienced an agonizing demise.



Bobby Schindler, Terri's brother and President of the Terri Schiavo Life & Hope Network, states,

"We continue to witness the effects of a culture rife with evil and immorality. For decades, it has been the insurance industry, hospital administrators, government elites, medical ethicists, lawmakers, and others who are determining who lives and who dies.



"I ask that you please remember that Terri was killed by a horrible injustice and pray for the families who are witnessing their loved one's death as my family did. It is heartbreaking to live in a world with such an apparent lack of compassion for persons with brain injuries. My family and I welcome the attention this podcast will bring to my sister's story, and we hope that it saves the life of another innocent victim like my sister, Terri."

You can listen to Lawless, the new WORLD Radio podcast about the Terri Schiavo case on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, WORLD Radio, or wherever you get your podcasts!



Bobby Schindler, President, 813-766-6239, bschindler@lifeandhope.com


