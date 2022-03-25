ServingHIM Delivers Ukrainian Refugee Assistance with $200K+ in Matching Gifts from Texas Donors

ServingHIM

March 25, 2022



PLANO, Texas, March 25, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Texas-based Christian ministry and nonprofit organization ServingHIM (Healthcare International Ministries) announced today the organization has received a new $108K donor match from a local benefactor as part of its ongoing campaign to support Ukrainian refugees at the borders between Romania and Moldova. Volunteers from ServingHIM's partner churches and clinics are providing food, housing, supplies, transportation, and comfort to refugees there right now.



Since 1998, the Texas-based nonprofit ServingHIM has worked with a network of evangelical churches throughout Romania, Moldova, and Ukraine. These local partners, including Romanian American Missions (RAM), are providing continuous requests for funds and supplies based on their work in areas of greatest need in this ongoing crisis. The latest $108K donor match deadline is April 3, 2022.



A pastor in Moldova shares, "In Chisinau, the refugee traffic is picking up. Last night we had four vans filled with 61 refugees arrive. Most have already departed to Romania and Germany, and we are preparing for 100 more tonight. Our volunteers are preparing three meals a day for refugees housed in our church. Donations are being used for gas, electricity, heaters, kitchen supplies, transportation, and other essentials to support these efforts."



In Brăila, Romania, ServingHIM also works with the Diaconia Medical Clinic, the medical outreach arm of the local church. The facility opened 25 years ago as a one-room clinic and has grown, with ServingHIM's support, to a 40,000 square foot primary care facility with 27 medical providers that saw over 20,000 patients last year. ServingHIM is also raising funds to build a new Surgical Hospital, which will provide Romanian and U.S. doctors the opportunity to treat patients in surgical conditions, a need that has only grown over the past month as refugees from Ukraine flee with war-related injuries.



"Through our contacts on the ground in Ukraine, we know of many pastors who have chosen to stay with their flocks, endangering their own lives, until they can no longer serve," said Dr. Kevin Seidler, President of ServingHIM. "To help, we are requesting funds and supplies to meet the needs of our Ukrainian brothers and sisters. Our partnership with a broad network of churches across the area allows us to deliver these funds and supplies directly to those who are most in need."



Available for Media Interview (English Speakers)

Iosua Faur, Pastor, Brăila, Romania – Providing shelter, food, transportation, and legal support



Cătălin Croitor, Pastor, Regional Baptist Association of Suceava, Romania – Hosting refugees in their home as well as converted church spaces

Media Contact: Jennifer Winn, Executive Administrator, 972-370-4441, info@ServingHIM.org



About ServingHIM

ServingHIM is a 501c(3) nonprofit organization that started with a mission trip to Brăila, Romania in 1998 to provide dental care. Now in its 25th year of mission work, ServingHIM also sends mission teams to Guatemala and Moldova, providing health and dental care to those in need at clinics, villages, and community health fairs.



