Revolutionizing Superfecta Supreme Femmes-Brea Miles, HeeSun Lee, Mahogany Jones, and Pristavia are Showcasing Why as Women 'We Grind Different' Delivers Rest, Recovery, & Restoration Ending Women's History Month Strong

"Reaching the Millennial Generation through Music & Reality Television with a message of Resilience & Faith and Stopping the cycle of abuse by providing permanent housing, transportation and culinary training to Survivors"







March 22, 2022



CHARLOTTE, N.C., March 22, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- For the first time in history a culturally and ethnically diverse group of Christian Hip-Hop women are joining forces in cooperation with Blessings From My Heart To Your Table, a 501 C-3 Non Profit Organization made up of a team of Domestic Violence Survivors.



This exceptional cast has come together to develop, 'We Grind Different,' a Music and Reality Outreach Project acting as a signature women's empowerment event for Young Adult Domestic Violence Survivors. 'We Grind Different,' will follow award winning castmates; Brea Miles, HeeSun Lee, Mahogany Jones and Pristavia, on their journey to create a rock-solid EP. The group plans to move into a home together for one week in Atlanta, to create an extended play recording that will unite, empower and propel women forward into purpose while bringing awareness to the National Domestic Violence crisis against women and children. The cast will also be joined by National TV Host & comedian Kiana Dancie. The non-profit organization helps to secure sustainable housing and gainful employment through teaching survivors culinary skill sets.



The group will create 4 songs to be debuted on a nationally syndicated television network. The title song, "Me," scheduled to be released March 31, 2022, with an accompanying music video.



The show is scheduled to premiere in 2022.



The goal is to deliver awareness even amidst the rise in domestic violence, a powerful message on the importance of self-respect, female empowerment and most of all the joy in having a relationship with Christ.



According to National Resource Center on Domestic violence;

Women between the ages of 18-24 are most commonly abused by an intimate partner.



Between 21-60% of victims of intimate partner violence lose their jobs due to reasons stemming from the abuse.



1 in 15 children are exposed to intimate partner violence each year, and 90% of these children are eyewitnesses to this violence.

For additional information, to become a sponsor or to schedule an interview, please visit : https://www.itstopsnow.net/ or contact Donna Miles at RequestBrea@gmail.com.



