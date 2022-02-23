The First Ever Bible Study for Dementia Caregivers NEWS PROVIDED BY

Feb. 23, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Finding Sanctuary in the Midst of Alzheimer's provides much needed ministry for congregations and other groups.



Finding Sanctuary in the Midst of Alzheimer's is an easy-to-lead, 5-week Bible study that provides a powerful tool for ministering to caregivers in your congregations while also giving an opportunity for fellow church members to "walk in caregivers' shoes" and learn ways to most effectively support them.



Recently listed as a #1 New Release on Amazon and available in most Barnes and Noble stores, Finding Sanctuary in the Midst of Alzheimer's is a simple, yet effective way to minister to caregivers in churches, retirement communities, senior centers and dementia support groups.



For more information, go to: Finding Sanctuary in the Midst of Alzheimer's: A Ministry for Families Facing Dementia



Dr. Elizabeth Shulman has been ministry for over 30 years as a pastor, university researcher and hospice chaplain. For more information about her and her work, visit: ElizabethShulman.com.



"In Finding Sanctuary, Dr. Shulman seeks to match church members' gifts and caregiving families' needs. Each party has the responsibility to come forward. Shulman's guide makes it possible. -- The Caregiver's Voice



"Finding Sanctuary in the Midst of Alzheimer's is an excellent resource for individuals and congregations who want to be in ministry with this growing population...I highly recommend this resource to every pastor and local congregations!" -- Retired Bishop Kenneth L. Carder



