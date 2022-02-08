Evangelist Alveda C. King: Black History and Human Dignity for Life

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Evangelist Alveda C. King

Feb. 8, 2022



ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by evangelist Alveda C. King, she is available for comment:

About Alveda King:

Dr. Alveda C. King is the daughter of the late slain civil rights activist Rev. A. D. King and the niece of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., and a Christian Evangelist She is founder of Speak for Life, Chairman Center for The American Dream -AFPI, and currently serves as a Fox News Channel contributor and is the host of "Alveda King's House" on Fox Nation; a former college professor; and a film and music veteran. Alveda is also a former Georgia State Legislator, college professor, a twice assigned Presidential appointee, and a 2021 recipient of the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award.



SOURCE Evangelist Alveda C. King



CONTACT: Chris Leader, 706-330-3278, chrisleader@igniteoutreach.org

