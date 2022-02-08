Premier Christian Brand Communications Agency Welcomes pro-Israel Campus Activism Organization as a New Client

Infinity Concepts

Feb. 8, 2022



EXPORT, Penn., Feb. 8, 2022 /



Hasbara Fellowships joins a broad portfolio of Christian, Jewish, and Israel-based clients for Infinity Concepts. "We are excited for the opportunity to serve Hasbara Fellowships," says Darrell Law, Infinity Concepts' Vice President and Chief Growth Officer. "Over the last 20 years, our agency has been honored to work with many clients located in or serving Israel. Our team is extremely knowledgeable about what it takes to inform and motivate Christians to engage with pro-Israel causes. The mission and vision of Hasbara Fellowships made them a natural fit for us."



Hasbara Fellowships, the leading pro-Israel campus activism organization is currently active on over 95 university campuses across North America. The organization also sponsors Israel advocacy training trips to Israel for their ever-growing community of Jewish and pro-Israel student activists.



While students are in Israel, they meet with key members of Israel's political, military, and business communities. Students also receive training on effective communication, receive resources for hosting campus events, and build relationships with other student groups. This program empowers and trains student leaders to openly celebrate the Jewish State and to define and fight Antisemitism in all its forms. Hasbara Fellowships has educated over 3,000 students to date as part of their summer and winter advocacy programs.



Infinity Concepts is America's premier Christian brand communications agency and fundraising consultancy serving clients worldwide. For additional information on Infinity Concepts, please contact Darrell Law at



SOURCE Infinity Concepts



CONTACT: Darrell Law, 724-733-1200 ext 201,



