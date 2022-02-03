Human Rights Activist and Clergyman to Begin Hunger Strike/Fast to Stand in Solidarity and Pray for the Oppressed People of China During the 2022 Beijing Olympics

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution

Feb. 3, 2022



NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution and a ordained Presbyterian minister, will conduct his hunger strike/fast during the entire Olympic Games which begin on February 4 and end on February 20.



Rev. Mahoney's hunger strike/fast is part of Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution's global campaign called #LeastWatchedOlympics



The #LeastWatchedOlympics campaign will be sending a clear message to the Chinese government that the world must stand against China's human rights abuses and will not be a part of the CCP's attempt to use the Olympic Games as a propaganda tool. Our goal is to make the Beijing Olympics the least watched Olympics in history.



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, has been an outspoken critic of the human rights abuses in China for over 40 years. In 2008, he was involved in an effort to boycott the Beijing Summer Olympics and was arrested in Tiananmen Square during the Olympics speaking out for human rights. He was threatened with six months in prison and is currently banned from China.





2019 photo of Rev. Mahoney (right) praying on the streets of Hong Kong with thousands of students for freedom during the "Siege of Polytechnic University."



Rev. Patrick Mahoney states,

"During this hunger strike, I will be praying and standing in solidarity with Uyghurs who are facing genocide, Hong Kongers who are being imprisoned and beaten in their struggle for freedom, Christians who are facing persecution and having their churches bulldozed, other religious minorities who are being brutalized, and political dissidents who are having their freedoms and human rights crushed by the Chinese Community Party. I invite people around the world to join with me in prayer.



"Through prayer and public engagement we can see God shift, shape and transform history. As Philippians 4:6 says, 'Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your request to God.'"

For more information or interviews call

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741



SOURCE Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution



CONTACT: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741

