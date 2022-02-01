There is No Sports Neutrality in the Face of Genocide

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution

Feb. 1, 2022



WASHINGTON, Feb. 1, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Human rights group encourages athletes to use the 2022 Beijing Olympics as a platform to speak out for human rights and social justice in China.



Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution is calling for America's Olympic athletes to publicly use their voice to confront the Chinese Communist Party on Uyghur genocide and other human rights abuses.



As part of their campaign, #LeastWatchedOlympics, Purple Sash Revolution has mailed pins to the U.S. Olympic Committee Headquarters which signify a stand against Uyghur genocide. The group is asking athletes to wear these pins at the Beijing Games.



This unique global #LeastWatchedOlympics boycott is being organized by Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution which is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



The pins are a worldwide symbol of the Uyghur genocide.



Below is Purple Sash Revolution's public statement calling for America's Olympians to speak out for human rights and social justice in China:

"Today in China, Uyghurs are living in concentration and forced labor camps while facing genocide. Hong Kong democracy leaders are sitting in prison with no bail, Christian churches are bulldozed, political and religious dissidents are daily being brutalized and persecuted.



"In light of these facts, there can be no sports neutrality in the face of genocide and these horrific human rights abuses.



"Therefore, Purple Sash Revolution is calling upon America's athletes to use the historic global platform of the 2022 Beijing Olympics to speak out against genocide and human rights abuses by the Chinese Communist Party. The world cannot be silent or indifferent as the Chinese government crushes human rights and freedom. It would be unconscionable for us to remain apathetic.



"Our prayer is that every Olympic athlete would take to heart the powerful words of Dr. Martin Luther King when he said, 'The ultimate tragedy is not the oppression and cruelty by the bad people but the silence over that by the good people.'"

