Former White House Director of Strategic Communications, Mercedes Schlapp, Calls for a Boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games

Jan. 31, 2022



WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- 5 days before the 2022 Beijing Olympics begin, Mercedes Schlapp has joined the global campaign #LeastWatchedOlympics.



This unique global effort is being organized by Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution, which is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare, which operates life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



This campaign gives people the opportunity to make the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics the least watched Olympics in history while sending a powerful message to the Chinese government the world stands against China's tragic human rights abuses and Uyghur genocide, and will not be used as propaganda tool of the Chinese Communist Party.



#LeastWatchedOlympics will encourage athletes, human right's organizations, faith leaders, politicians, world leaders, citizens, people of good will, celebrities, and political and religious dissidents to participate in this global Olympic boycott.



One way to make this campaign go viral worldwide, will be individuals posting photos of themselves on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms with the hashtag #LeastWatchedOlympics



Mercedes Schlapp, former White House Director of Strategic Communications under President Trump, states, "I am proud to be a spokesperson and participant in the campaign: #LeastWatchedOlympics. I strongly urge everyone to join this global movement to stand against the human rights abuses and Uyghur genocide being committed by the Chinese Communist Party.



"By making the 2022 Beijing Olympics the least watched Olympics in history, the world is refusing to allow the CCP to use these games as a propaganda tool to cover up their oppression of the Chinese people." Brandi Swindell, CEO and Founder of Stanton International, comments: "The world must stand against the human rights abuses of the Chinese government. This is especially true concerning the brutalization of Uyghur women. They are facing genocide, forced pregnancy checks, medication that prevents menstruation, forced abortions, surgical sterilizations, rape and genocide. It is imperative that America and the free nations of the world publicly confront these attacks.



"In response to these horrific atrocities, Stanton Public Policy Center is launching the global campaign called #LeastWatchedOlympics. It will send a clear message to the Chinese government that the world stands in solidarity with Uyghur women and all those who are being brutalized in China, as we refuse to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games." Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, adds: "The world cannot be silent or indifferent as the Chinese government crushes human rights and freedom. It would be unconscionable for us to remain apathetic while China is committing genocide against Uyghurs, oppressing Hong Kong, bulldozing churches, persecuting religious minorities and crushing free speech and human rights against their own citizens.



"As the global community participates in the #LeastWatchedOlympics campaign, we are sending a clear message to the Chinese government we stand against China's human rights abuses and will not be a part of the CCP's attempt to use the Olympic Games as a propaganda tool.



"Simply stated, our goal is to make the 2022 Beijing Winter Games the least watched Olympics in history."

