CityServe Network, Housing Authority of the County of Kern Awarded Homekey Round 2 Award: $29.9 Million to Develop Housing for Kern's Most Vulnerable

CityServe

Jan. 13, 2022



BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Jan. 13, 2022



"These three awardees really showcase the essence of Homekey..." commented HCD Director Gustavo Velasquez.



"CityServe is honored to spearhead a team of first-rate developers and experts assembled to tackle challenges that consume the most vulnerable in our community. This could be a model project for how to remedy housing shortages while providing all-inclusive support for those who are often underserved throughout California." commented Karl Hargestam, CityServe Network executive director. "The Homekey award enables us to expand how we collaborate with community partners to bring restoration to those in need."



"We are excited to partner with CityServe Network to develop new affordable housing in Bakersfield and help improve the quality of life for the vulnerable in our community," said Stephen Pelz, Housing Authority executive director.



The housing structure will consist of 126 one-bedroom modular units designated solely for youth and adults who are in need of housing. Optimum Modular Solutions has been retained as the specialist, third-party modular consultant and will be working closely with the design team at KTGY—a leading full-service architecture, branding, interior and planning firm—for successful execution of the project. CityServe Network and the Housing Authority will coordinate with community partners and referral sources including the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative, Kern County Department of Human Services, and the Kern County Dream Center to identify potentially eligible tenants. Tenant eligibility and placement will be managed by the Housing Authority. Support services provided to tenants will include case management, income support, employment readiness & training, and counseling.



"I'm grateful for this opportunity to provide good housing for persons in need," commented Bakersfield Mayor Karen Goh. "It will enable community leaders to offer more comprehensive support to those who want a better life. Thank you to CityServe and the Housing Authority of the County of Kern for working together to help our city flourish."



"We are grateful for this housing development. It will allow us to more effectively elevate those we are serving in the CityServe Educational Collaborative and job training programs," said Robin Robinson, director of CityServe Kern County.



About CityServe

CityServe is a collaborative network of churches and community leaders connected to help those in need live better lives. CityServe empowers the local church to fulfill its purpose to overcome despair and transform lives by resourcing them with tangible goods and capacity building. CityServe brings the church to the table to address community challenges by offering long-lasting relationships that lead to transformation and has been designated a "Community of Faith and Opportunity" by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. For more information about CityServe and its initiatives, please visit



About The Housing Authority of the County of Kern

The Housing Authority of the County of Kern is the leading provider of affordable housing in Kern County and an active developer of quality affordable housing.



SOURCE CityServe



CONTACT: Crissy Cochran,



