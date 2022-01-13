Human Rights Group Launch New Global Campaign to Boycott the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics The name of the campaign is called #LeastWatchedOlympics



NEWS PROVIDED BY

Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution

Jan. 13, 2022



WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2022 /Christian Newswire/ -- Simply stated, our goal, is to make the 2022 Beijing Winter Games the least watched Olympics in history.



It will offer the global community a powerful way to stand against China's Uyghur genocide and human rights abuses by refusing to watch the 2022 Beijing Olympics.



This unique global #LeastWatchedOlympics boycott is being organized by Stanton Public Policy Center/Purple Sash Revolution which is a women's advocacy and educational group that works on issues of human rights and justice which empower and inspire women. It is affiliated with Stanton Healthcare which has life-affirming women's health clinics in America and internationally.



This campaign gives people the opportunity to make the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics the least watched Olympics in history while sending a powerful message to the Chinese government that the world stands against China's tragic human rights abuses and Uyghur genocide.



#LeastWatchedOlympics will encourage athletes, human right's organizations, faith leaders, politicians, world leaders, citizens, people of good will, celebrities, political and religious dissidents to participate in this global Olympic boycott.



One way to make this campaign go viral worldwide will be posting pictures of themselves on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media platforms with the hashtag #LeastWatchedOlympics



Brandi Swindell, CEO and Founder of Stanton International, states: "The world must stand against the human rights abuses of the Chinese government toward their own people. This is especially true concerning the brutalization of Uyghur women. They are facing genocide, forced pregnancy checks, medication that prevents menstruation, forced abortions, surgical sterilizations, rape and genocide. It is imperative that America and the free nations of the world publicly confront these attacks.



"In response to these horrific atrocities, Stanton Public Policy Center is launching the global campaign called #LeastWatchedOlympics. It will send a clear message to the Chinese government that the world stands in solidarity with Uyghur women and all those who are being brutalized in China, as we refuse to participate in the 2022 Beijing Olympic Games." Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Chief Strategy Officer for Stanton Public Policy Center, states: "The world cannot be silent or indifferent as the Chinese government crushes human rights and freedom. It would be unconscionable for us to remain apathetic while China is committing genocide against Uyghurs, oppressing Hong Kong, bulldozing churches, persecuting religious minorities and crushing free speech and human rights against their own citizens.



"As the global community participates in the #LeastWatchedOlympics campaign, we are sending a clear message to the Chinese government we stand against China's human rights abuses and will not be a part of the CCP's attempt to use the Olympic Games as a propaganda tool.



"Simply stated, our goal, is to make the 2022 Beijing Winter Games the least watched Olympics in history." For more information or interviews call:

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at: 540.538.4741



CONTACT: Rev. Patrick Mahoney,540-538-4741



Related Links



https://stantoninternational.org/sppc



Share Tweet