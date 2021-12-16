Digital Press Conference: A Stunning Shake-Up on Watchlist of World's Worst Enemies of Faith

Open Doors to Announce 'Most Seismic Changes in World Watch List History' on Wednesday, January 19th at a Digital Press Conference







Open Doors USA

Dec. 16, 2021



SANTA ANA, Calif., Dec. 16, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Open Doors USA will reveal what leadership describes as "the most seismic changes'' in the history of its annual World Watch List at a digital press conference on January 19th. Open Doors' World Watch List is a highly-anticipated annual ranking of the top 50 countries where it is most dangerous and difficult to be a Christian, and is a frequently-cited resource for policy makers and media outlets concerning global religious persecution.



President and CEO David Curry said, "For more than 20 years, Open Doors' World Watch List has given us a clear and current picture of religious freedom conditions. But this year's findings indicate seismic changes in the persecution landscape – and challenge the United States to take action that, according to the report's conclusions, has never been more critical."



In the online press conference, Curry will announce Open Doors' 2022 World Watch List and release research-driven data exposing recent changes in religious freedom conditions worldwide. He will be joined by key leaders, analysts, and persecuted individuals sharing harrowing first-person narratives.



Press Conference Speakers and Topics include:

Ambassador Sam Brownback, Senior Fellow at Open Doors USA, addressing the religious freedom impact of the Beijing Winter Olympics and China's expanding authoritarianism



Illia Djadi, Open Doors Africa Senior Analyst, discussing the the unimpeded spread of religious violence throughout Sub-saharan Africa



An Afghan refugee and frontline worker offering first-person stories and describing what's next for Afghan Christians following the Taliban takeover and developing refugee crisis



A Nigerian Christian whose entire family was attacked by Boko Haram, examining the future of faith in his country

WHAT: Digital Press Event - Open Doors' State of Persecution address and 2022 World Watch List release



WHO: David Curry, President and CEO of Open Doors USA; Ambassador Sam Brownback, Senior Fellow, Open Doors, USA; Open Doors' Africa Senior Analyst, Illia Djadi; Undisclosed victims of persecution from Afghanistan and Nigeria



WHEN: Wednesday, January 19th, 2022 - 10 a.m. ET



WHERE: Register at: OpenDoorsUSA.org/WWL-2022-Press



For more information and interview scheduling for David Curry and Ambassador Sam Brownback, please email opendoors@iconmediagroup.com.



About Open Doors USA

For more than 60 years, Open Doors USA has worked in the world's most oppressive and restrictive countries for Christians. Open Doors works to equip and encourage Christians living in dangerous circumstances with the threat of persecution and to mobilize the Western church to pray and advocate for the persecuted. Christians are one of the most persecuted religious groups in the world and are oppressed in at least 60 countries. For more information, visit OpenDoorsUSA.org.



