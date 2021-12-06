Can Churches and Ministries in Africa Bring Lasting Change, Starting with Their Own Resources?

Oasis International

Dec. 6, 2021

MEDIA ADVISORY, Dec. 6, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Chalmers Center and Oasis International will be holding a free webinar on Thursday, December 9th, 2021 at 9:00 am Central Time. Registration is available by clicking here.

The webinar will be hosted by the co-authors of Helping Without Hurting in Africa, a recently released book that provides church and ministry leaders with the foundational concepts and tools in Christ-centered poverty alleviation. Webinar participants will learn how to apply this ready-to-use manual to empower their churches and ministries to bring lasting change, starting with their own resources.

Jonny Kabiswa Kyazze is a community and organizational development expert with over 17 years of experience in development work. He has worked with various national and international development organizations at the senior management level. Jonny is a consultant in Organizational Development and Management and has supported a number of organizations in institutional development, capacity building, assessments, resource mobilization and governance in Kenya and Uganda. He is also the author of a book titled The Influence of Organizational Culture on Employee Performance. Jonny is a Ugandan and holds a Master's degree in Management and Organizational Development, a Bachelor of Science degree in Community Based Development and a Diploma in Business Management.

Anthony Sytsma works for Resonate Global Mission in Uganda, where he mentors and teaches pastors. He is passionate about encouraging Christians in America to listen and learn from Christians in Africa so that they can work collaboratively to reform mission and development efforts in Africa. Anthony is originally from Michigan and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Religion and Theology from Calvin University and a Master of Divinity from Calvin Theological Seminary.

"Based on the principles of our best-selling book When Helping Hurts: How to Alleviate Poverty without Hurting the Poor, this new release trains leaders to proclaim the gospel in both word and deed, changing mind-sets and helping readers to apply biblical principles to help restore poor people to all that it means to be image-bearers of God," says Dr Brian Fikkert, Founder and President of the Chalmers Center for Economic Development at Covenant College and co-author of Helping Without Hurting in Africa.

"Helping Without Hurting in Africa responds to the core of one of the approaches for our ministry which is to create resources to help church leaders understand poverty differently and equip them to love the poor in effective, biblical ways," says Adam R DuGuay, VP of Marketing at the Chalmers Center.

Steve Nelson, Oasis's Vice President, Global Partnerships says, "At Oasis we believe and have seen God's Word change the lives and ministry of pastors and leaders. We care about meeting the discipleship needs in Africa and supporting leaders and local communities. Coming together with the Chalmers Center to produce Helping Without Hurting in Africa was a welcome project because this book that is adapted specifically for African contexts will empower churches in Africa to gain a new focus on how to help their communities, many of whom are low-income, bring lasting change with available resources."

"Learning about the four types of poverty has helped me understand what it means to help other people." -- Pastor Rogers Mumba, Zambia

This resource builds on the work of the Chalmers Center and lessons from the co-authors' work and experience in walking with local churches and organizations to care for the materially poor in various countries in Africa.

Helping Without Hurting in Africa is ideal for churches and ministry programs in Africa to grow and transform faith of leaders and pastors.

Helping Without Hurting in Africa is available to order on Amazon and ShoptheWord. Bulk orders in North America can be purchased from Anchor Distributors while orders for churches and ministries outside in other parts of the world can be made from oasisinternationalpublishing.com

About Oasis International

Oasis International, publishers of the Africa Study Bible and discipleship materials that speak to African contexts, is a Christian publishing ministry that is committed to providing accessible, affordable, and contextualized biblical resources for Africans and their leaders, to impact the global church.

Our mission is to grow discipleship through publishing African voices.

We engage Africa's most influential, most relevant, and best communicators for the sake of the gospel.

We cultivate local and global partnerships in order to publish and distribute high-quality books and Bibles.

We create contextual content that meets the specific needs of Africa, has the power to transform individuals and societies, and gives the church in Africa a global voice.

Oasis is: Satisfying Africa's Thirst for God's Word. Learn more at oasisinternational.com.

About the Chalmers Center

The Chalmers Center is a ministry that works with partners around the world to equip churches and ministries to help people who are poor experience lasting transformation. The Chalmers Center equips local churches to address the broken relationships at the root of material poverty, living out Jesus' Kingdom today.

Even though the scale of poverty can seem overwhelming, we believe that churches of any size can walk alongside people, breaking the bonds of poverty.

We want to flip script of poverty relief, moving churches and ministries from short-term handouts to lasting transformation. We equip churches and ministries to help people who are poor experience lasting transformation.

