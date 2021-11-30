America's Critical Next Step in its Return to God: The Renewal At a time when America's "cup of iniquity" is nearly full, The Return Co-Founder Rev. Kevin Jessip, Defending the Republic Founder Sidney Powell, Rabbi Jonathan Cahn, Mike Lindell, Pastor Carter Conlon, Pastor Kent Christmas, and many others will participate in The Renewal on January 8, 2022, in Plant City, Florida. This will be a faith-focused day of heritage, history, praise, worship, and prayer dedicated to the American renewal of the covenant the Pilgrims made with God four centuries ago. The event will be broadcast on major television networks and simulcast to churches.



"God made a covenant with Israel, but America made a covenant with God," says Rev. Kevin Jessip, founder and president of the Global Strategic Alliance and co-founder of The Return. "America has broken the covenant made by our forefathers. As we know, from the Bible, God takes covenants very seriously. This has brought our once blessed nation under the judgments of God.



"The Renewal is uniting leaders who believe America is in a spiritual battle for the soul of our nation. Therefore, it must be won in the spiritual realm lead by God according to His Word. We must pray, then take a step of bold faith to re-establish America's covenant with God and plead for His mercy as we seek to restore our foundational values based on God's Word, the everlasting covenant, the Bible."



On Saturday, January 8, 2022, Rev. Kevin Jessip, Defending the Republic Founder Sidney Powell, New York Times bestselling author Rabbi Jonathan Cahn, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Times Square Church General Overseer Carter Conlon, Regeneration Nashville Pastor Kent Christmas, All Pro Pastors International Founder Paul Pickern, Hon. Louie Gohmert, Hon. Michele Bachmann, Operation Restored Warrior Founder Paul Lavelle, historian Bill Federer, Lt. Gen. William "Jerry" Boykin, historian David Barton, Liberty Pastors co-founders Paul Blair and Dan Fisher, Romans 911 author Grant Berry, Recover America President Dr. Rick Scarborough, Foundations of Freedom Founder Dave Dias, Lamplighter Ministries Founder Jon Hamill, Battle Ready Ministries President Col. David Giammona, bestselling author Troy Anderson and many others will participate in a historic convention called, The Renewal: Restoring America's Founding Covenant.



The Renewal will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern Time at the 10,000-seat Strawberry Festival Amphitheater in Plant City, Florida, just outside of Tampa.



Faith leaders will gather and share about America's history, its spiritual foundations, and the importance of its covenant with God. The Renewal is not a political event.



"We cannot solve spiritual problems by natural means such as military might, elected officials or even human governments," Jessip says. "God is sovereign over all as stated in Daniel 2:21, 'He changes the times and the seasons; He removes kings and raises up kings; He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to those who have understanding.'"



The Renewal is a spiritual solution to the current state of affairs in the land. Re-covenanting and reconciliation combine to be the next biblical step in the five-step renewal process (Repentance, Reconciliation, Restoration, Revival, Reformation) for the faithful remnant to usher in the mercy of the Lord.



Pastor Carter Conlon will be the keynote speaker, delivering an important national and global message on the covenant. A Color Guard marching band will perform at the event.



The Renewal is part of a global movement of prayer and repentance spreading to all continents. It began September 26, 2020, on the National Mall in Washington, D.C. with The Return: National and Global Day of Prayer and Repentance. An estimated 250,000 people attended the gathering and about 42 million watched it on television or via simulcast in 180 nations in 90 languages.



Based on the biblical template, The Renewal is the next step after The Return.



"The Renewal is about restoring our covenant with God," Jessip says. "It started with The Return with repentance, now we're going through reconciliation and restoration, which is renewing the covenant we broke with Almighty God. In The Renewal, we are saying, 'Lord, have mercy on us in the midst of the redemptive judgments happening.'



"The fires, plagues, floods, and everything we are seeing are no different than the redemptive judgments ancient Egypt experienced. The Renewal is a reconciliation and restoration of the covenant, which is part of returning to God. It is the next step. I believe after this renewal step that the revival is coming."



The date of The Renewal – January 8 – is based off Exodus 1:8 and Deuteronomy 1:8, verses in which God instructed the ancient Hebrews, after suffering oppression in Egypt and wandering in the desert for 40 years, to take possession of the Promised Land.



The Renewal is co-hosted by Defending the Republic and the Global Strategic Alliance.



To find out more about "The Renewal," and get tickets, go to



To book interviews with Rev. Kevin Jessip, Sidney Powell, Rabbi Jonathan Cahn, Mike Lindell, Pastor Carter Conlon, Pastor Kent Christmas, and others, and find out more about The Renewal, contact Troy Anderson at



