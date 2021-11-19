GiveSendGo.com Inspires Radical Giving

NEWS PROVIDED BY

GiveSendGo

Nov. 19, 2021

BOSTON, Nov. 19, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- GiveSendGo.com, the world's #1 Christian crowdfunding site, is covering all its third-party processor's fees on Giving Tuesday, November 30, 2021, making it the best day to create and give to a campaign on GiveSendGo.

Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement designed to unleash the power of radical generosity worldwide. GiveSendGo is encouraging the public to get involved in Giving Tuesday by either creating a campaign for a need in their community or by giving to a campaign, or multiple campaigns, on Giving Tuesday.

"As a crowdfunding site, giving is what we're all about. Since the conception of Giving Tuesday we have found it to be an initiative we can get behind, because we know we're called by God to be Givers." said co-founder of GiveSendGo, Jacob Wells. "Giving Tuesday is a reminder we can be intentional about seeing the needs of others and giving to those needs."

Daily challenges of giving are also being shared on GiveSendGo's social media platforms to inspire the public to not only be dedicated to giving on GiveSendGo's website on Giving Tuesday, but also to live a life of joyful giving, recognizing the needs in their own neighborhoods and communities.

"We're doing these challenges and covering processing fees on Giving Tuesday because we want to be an example of giving, not just a platform for it," said co-founder of GiveSendGo, Heather Wilson. "While thousands of people around the world join in on Giving Tuesday we believe as Christians we should be the leaders in giving, as we know how much God has given us."

Wilson said GiveSendGo is a platform that encourages people to work together to make a positive difference in the world.

"Something amazing happens when people come together to meet a goal," Wilson said. "That's the whole premise of GiveSendGo.com."

For those wanting to start a campaign during the month of November, GiveSendGo is sharing their Giving Tuesday toolkit with pre-made templates for people to use to promote their campaign. To access our Giving Tuesday toolkit and for more information on this initiative, visit GiveSendGo's Giving Tuesday landing page at www.GiveSendGo.com/site/giving-tuesday#.

To schedule an interview or to request more information about GiveSendGo please contact PRESS@GiveSendGo.com.

SOURCE GiveSendGo

CONTACT: GiveSendGo, 302-857-0093, PRESS@GiveSendGo.com