Pacific Justice Institute Now Serving Chicago, Illinois

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Pacific Justice Institute

Nov. 15, 2021



CHICAGO, Nov. 15, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- We are proud to announce that effective today, Pacific Justice Institute (PJI) has opened an office in the state of Illinois!



Our new office in Illinois (directed by PJI staff attorney Sorin Leahu) joins a large contingent of states that we already cover which currently includes California (four offices), New York/New Jersey, Florida, Texas, Oregon, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Mississippi, Wisconsin, Ohio, Massachusetts, Michigan and Georgia.

"I am excited to join the PJI team in continuing to serve those whom so desperately need our help" stated new PJI Chicago attorney Sorin Leahu.



"With such a dramatic need for those whom are willing to stand up for their god given religious rights, now is the perfect time for PJI to support the people of Illinois and especially those in Chicago," stated PJI Founder and President Brad Dacus.

We are proud to say that for over 24 years and always without charge, PJI has not left anyone on the side of the road as it relates to their representation and defense on these critical issues. We appreciate your partnership so much and will press on to give voice, defense and support to those who struggle against the forces of oppression.



SOURCE Pacific Justice Institute



CONTACT: Brad Dacus, 916-616-4126



Related Links



pacificjustice.org

