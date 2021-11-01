Skillet and Tauren Wells to Headline 2022 Winter Jam Tour Theme "All Together Now" and $10 at the Door Admission Welcomes Thousands in 41 Cities



NASHVILLE, Nov. 1, 2021 /Christian Newswire/ -- Presented by NewSong Ministries with Premier Productions, Winter Jam, Christian music's biggest multi-artist tour, is back for 2022 with headliners Skillet and Tauren Wells and a solid lineup of acts. Sponsored by Compassion International and coupled with a $10 at the door donation, Winter Jam welcomes everyone to the "All Together Now" tour.



Skillet, best known for songs like "Whispers in the Dark," "Hero" and "Monster" joins the tour with new album "Dominion" set to drop January 14th. Meanwhile, Tauren Wells is coming off his hit single "Famous for" winning Contemporary Recorded Song of the Year at the 2021 GMA Dove Music Awards.



"We are beyond excited to play Winter Jam again," says John Cooper of Skillet. "Due to the times we are living in, I think Winter Jam will have more energy, more passion and will be more encouraging than ever before. We'll be playing new songs from our upcoming record, Dominion, and some of the old fan favorites too. We are ready, the fans are ready — let's kick off 2022 as a year of victory instead of defeat!"



Winter Jam kicks off this year's tour on January 7th in Charleston, WV. The tour is continuing it's "no ticket required" policy with a $10 donation at the door. This year's tour will hit a total of 41 cities around the country including, Columbus, OH; Tampa, FL; Tulsa, OK; Columbia, SC; St. Louis, MO; Norfolk, VA; before its final stop on March 27 in Allen, TX.



Other performers at this year's tour include KB, Colton Dixon, I Am They and NewSong. Shane Pruitt will preach the gospel while Abby Robertson and Bayside Worship lead the pre-jam.



"I am so excited about getting back out on a full 41 city Winter Jam Tour with an amazing lineup," says Eddie Carswell of NewSong. "After the last couple of years, we wanted to make sure everyone could come to these shows, so we went to just a $10 donation at the door. The heart of Winter Jam is to make it affordable for everyone. It's all about the people getting together to hear the music and the message of Jesus."



This year, Jam Nation Memberships start at only $34.99 per person. Jam Nation members will receive free early admission, an artist Q&A, merchandise coupon, a commemorative pass and lanyard. Jam Nation Max members will also receive a backstage tour, meet & greet with Skillet and seating in the reserved front row section.



For more information and the full list of cities and dates, visit 2022.jamtour.com.



About Winter Jam

Winter Jam was founded over 20 years ago by Christian music group NewSong. The tour has stayed true to its original mission of low admission to allow as many people as possible to hear the gospel. Winter Jam has consistently ranked in Pollstar's top tours and has taken the number one spot several years. Promoted and produced by Premier Productions, the tour hits the road again in 2022.



About Premier Productions

Founded in 1996, Premier Productions has sold over 20 million tickets to patrons. Premier has been a Top 20 global promoter and has produced more than 2,000 concerts and events in the past five years. Pollstar named Premier the #1 faith and family independent promoter in the last 10 years. Producing events that move the soul both nationally and internationally, Premier is proud to have helped raise more than $271 million to improve the lives of children and communities in 100+ countries worldwide. Whether it's a large multi-day festival, sold-out concert or intimate conference, Premier seeks to positively impact the lives of every attendee so they leave encouraged, happy and hopeful. Premier is currently promoting acts including Hillsong UNITED, Dude Perfect, Lauren Daigle, Hillsong Worship, Baby Shark, Casting Crowns, Chris Tomlin, Sadie Robertson, Elevation Worship, Kari Jobe Bethel Music and many more.



About Skillet

Skillet is an American Christian rock band formed in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1996. The band currently consists of husband John Cooper and wife Korey Cooper along with Jen Ledger and Seth Morrison. The band has released ten albums, two of which, Collide and Comatose, received Grammy nominations. Two of their albums, Comatose and Awake, are certified Platinum and Double Platinum respectively by the RIAA, while Rise and Unleashed are certified Gold as of June 29, 2020. Five of their songs, "Whispers in the Dark," "Hero," "Monster," "Awake and Alive," and "Feel Invincible," are certified Platinum, while another four, "Rebirthing," "Comatose," "Not Gonna Die," and "The Resistance" are certified Gold.



About Tauren Wells

Tauren Wells is an American Christian pop-rock and R&B artist and a worship leader at Lakewood Church, Houston, Texas. He is the former frontman for the American Christian pop rock band Royal Tailor, which produced two albums over a five-year career, garnering two Grammy nominations and a New Artist of the Year award from the Gospel Music Association Dove Awards. In 2014, Wells, along with his wife, launched the Prisma Worship Arts School, a private music academy with multiple locations in the Houston area.



