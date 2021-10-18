Catholics Demonstrate Against Mayor Scott and Sex Abuse

Church Militant / St. Michael's Media

Oct. 18, 2021



BALTIMORE, Oct. 18, 2021 /



The rally is being organized by grassroots Catholics in response to Mayor Brandon Scott and City Solicitor James Shea canceling the Bishops: Enough Is Enough (BEIE) prayer rally and conference.



The Nov. 16 prayer rally and conference at the MECU Pavilion on Pier VI is highlighting sex abuse cover-up and corruption of the U.S. bishops, who will be gathering just yards away at the Baltimore Waterfront Mariott Hotel on the same day.



The city of Baltimore was sued by conference organizers (St. Michael's Media) and won a preliminary injunction against the city in federal court on Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021.



The conference plans to feature nationally known personalities Milo Yiannopoulous (a victim of priestly sex abuse) and former Trump White House Chief Strategist Stephen Bannon — until the city unconstitutionally stepped in to prevent performance on the contract.



The city falsely claimed St. Michael's Media had ties to violence and the Jan. 6 Capitol protest, claims for which the city offered no proof.



Demonstrators will gather Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday this week at 100 N. Holliday St., Baltimore, MD between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. ET.



For more information visit



Church Militant aims to provide everyone with means to increase their personal holiness through catechesis and evangelization about the truth of the Christian faith.



SOURCE Church Militant / St. Michael's Media



CONTACT: Carmen Allard, 866-738-1207,

Baltimore Contact Info., Duffy Kane, 240-217-8989,



